Faith in Focus: The grass withers and the flower fades

Have you noticed how many well-known people have died in the past few months? Recently many others died in the path of Hurricane Ian. Five of my high school classmates died within the last five months. Some knew they were near death. Some had no idea their lives would soon come to an end.

I wonder during the same few months how many unborn children died because someone decided to end their precious tiny lives?

It is estimated that on earth 95 million people die every year. That is an average of three every second. Eleven thousand of our fellow human beings will enter heaven or hell in the next hour and every hour after that. Death is more certain than taxes, as certain as anything in our lives. Only fools avoid thinking about the fact that life on this earth must end for us all.

As you might expect, God’s Word has a lot to say about life and death.

God looks at life in the context of death and eternity. Hebrews 9:27 states: “And just as it is appointed for man to die once, and after that comes judgment.”

Life never stands alone. It must be placed in its proper setting. The picture God paints of life is very vivid and easy to understand. Sometimes life is seen as a shadow that comes and goes with the light and darkness. Job tells us our days on the earth are like swift ships that sail away and like the eagle swooping down on its prey. They flee away quickly. David said his days were like the width of a man’s hand. The apostle James tells us our life is like a vapor or mist that soon disappears with the coming of the sun.

Perhaps the clearest illustration is from Isaiah 40:6-7:

"A voice says, 'Cry!'

"And I said, 'What shall I cry?'

"All flesh is grass,

"and all its beauty is like the flower of the field.

"The grass withers, the flower fades

"when the breath of the Lord blows on it;

"surely the people are grass."

Our life is like a meadow. In the spring, the tender blades of grass and the flowers come forth and all the meadow is beautiful, but just as surely as the grass and the flowers appear in the springtime, they will wither and die when the frost and cold come. God is telling us life is short and death is sure. We do not have much time on earth. At the age of 130 Jacob’s comment was “Few and evil have been the days of my life.”

If you aren’t convinced life is short, ask an older person. As certain as death is, life is just as uncertain. Though none of us have much time on earth, some have far fewer days left than others, and none of us knows how long we have.

How many people who died last year expected it? How many of us plan on dying in the next year? Some of us will die and all will not be from old age. Some will be young. Some will be in the prime of life. Death may come to your family. It may come to mine. We do not know. Have you given serious thought to these things?

One of the saddest things when someone dies is that few people remember or care after a while. When a close relative or friend dies, we may think of little else, but as time passes, we think of the person less and less. When a new generation comes, the person may become just a name.

Psalm 103:15,16 tells us:

"As for man, his days are like grass;

"he flourishes like a flower of the field;

"for the wind passes over it, and it is gone,

"and its place knows it no more."

Someone may well say of you some day, “I wonder what she was like,” and no one may be able to answer. Think of all the billions of people great and small who have gone before us who are completely forgotten.

If you are not a real Christian, what I have said so far should cause you some concern. I hope so. How can you explain life and death in the light of these things you know are true? Apart from the Bible and the God of the Bible, there is no explanation. When we seriously consider death, we have three options: Worry about it, try not to think about it and seek God through faith in Jesus Christ who alone can give you grace to face death and the judgment day with a sure hope and confidence that Christ has conquered death and the grave for us.