Faith in Focus: The first vision

In 1820, a young man named Joseph Smith went into the woods near his home to pray. He was concerned for the welfare of his soul.

He had been searching for a church but could come to no conclusion about the one to join. His family members were divided in their thoughts and could offer him no certain answer.

However, the Lord could offer him a certain answer. As he prayed in the woods, Joseph was visited by God the Father and His Son Jesus Christ. He was told that his sins were forgiven. He was also told not to join any of the churches. Ten years later the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would be organized.

In recognition of that event 200 years ago, the First Presidency and Council of the Twelve Apostles of the Church issued the following proclamation:

The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: A Bicentennial Proclamation to the World

“We solemnly proclaim that God loves His children in every nation of the world. God the Father has given us the divine birth, the incomparable life, and the infinite atoning sacrifice of His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. By the power of the Father, Jesus rose again and gained the victory over death. He is our Savior, our Exemplar, and our Redeemer.