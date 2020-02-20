Faith in Focus: The fall of Adam and Eve

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 13 Articles of Faith. While these do not set forth all the doctrines of the church, they do set forth some fundamental beliefs.
Our first article of faith states: We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.
Our second article of faith states: We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression.
Adam and Eve were the first of Heavenly Father’s spirit children to be given a physical body and to be placed on earth. The Lord placed them in what we term the Garden of Eden and there they lived.
As they were created, Adam and Eve were immortal. They would never die. They were also innocent, very much like young children. They did not have a sense of good and evil.
The Lord told them they could partake of the fruit of any tree in the garden except the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. If they ate of that tree, they would die.
The devil convinced Eve to eat the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, and she gave Adam some of the fruit, too. After they ate the fruit, their eyes were “opened,” and they recognized they were naked.
The Lord confronted Adam and Eve about eating the fruit and pronounced consequences on the devil, Eve and Adam as a result of their actions. Adam and Eve were cast out of the Garden of Eden and had to work for their food from that time on.
We don’t know exactly what happened in the Garden of Eden. We don’t know how much of the account is literal and how much is symbolic. We do know the scriptures don’t say anything about an apple. We do know that something happened that caused what we now call the Fall.
While Adam and Eve did not die immediately upon eating the fruit, they did become mortal and did eventually die. This we term physical death. We also know Adam and Eve conversed with the Lord face to face in the Garden of Eden, whereas afterward they did not. This separation from God we term spiritual death. As a result of the Fall, Adam and Eve brought physical and spiritual death into the world.
On the other hand, while Adam and Eve were in the Garden of Eden in a state of innocence, they had no children. It was only after their eyes were opened and they were cast out of the garden that they had children. This is a blessing to us and to all spirit children of God who have been coming to earth as babies ever since.
It is true that each child is born into the mortal world and will die at some point. It is also true that we do not live in the presence of God. However, Jesus Christ has overcome the consequences of the Fall.
Because Jesus Christ has been resurrected, all those who ever live in mortality on the earth will also be resurrected. That is why we say He has overcome death.
Because Jesus Christ suffered for all the sins of the world, all those who live on the earth will be brought back into the presence of God. This is sometimes termed Judgment Day. In this way, we say Jesus Christ has overcome hell. He brings us into the presence of God. It will be up to us whether we get to stay there.
While we are born into the circumstances that came from the Fall, Jesus Christ has overcome those circumstances. We are not punished for Adam’s transgression, nor for anyone else’s. We are held responsible only for our own wrongdoings.
When we repent of our sins and change, Christ’s suffering for our sins becomes effective for us. If we do not repent and change, our sins remain with us and we will be punished for those. Jesus Christ offers to all the gift of His Atonement and invites all to come unto Him. He is the Savior and Redeemer of all mankind.
