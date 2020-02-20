Faith in Focus: The fall of Adam and Eve

We don’t know exactly what happened in the Garden of Eden. We don’t know how much of the account is literal and how much is symbolic. We do know the scriptures don’t say anything about an apple. We do know that something happened that caused what we now call the Fall.

While Adam and Eve did not die immediately upon eating the fruit, they did become mortal and did eventually die. This we term physical death. We also know Adam and Eve conversed with the Lord face to face in the Garden of Eden, whereas afterward they did not. This separation from God we term spiritual death. As a result of the Fall, Adam and Eve brought physical and spiritual death into the world.

On the other hand, while Adam and Eve were in the Garden of Eden in a state of innocence, they had no children. It was only after their eyes were opened and they were cast out of the garden that they had children. This is a blessing to us and to all spirit children of God who have been coming to earth as babies ever since.

It is true that each child is born into the mortal world and will die at some point. It is also true that we do not live in the presence of God. However, Jesus Christ has overcome the consequences of the Fall.