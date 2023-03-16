Several years ago I became aware of a crowdfunding effort to produce a multi-year series on the life of Jesus Christ. The series was to be called “The Chosen” and would focus on the disciples of Jesus, as well as on him. I was intrigued by the concept and watched its progress.

Filming began around 2019 and eventually Season 1 was released with eight episodes. The results were impressive. Rather than charging a fee to view, a pay-it-forward model was used. Each person watched for free. If they desired, they could then contribute money. This would allow others to watch the show at no cost and also to fund future seasons. I became a supporter.

Over time I purchased the DVDs and shared them with others. I donated money toward future seasons. Toward the end of 2020, Season 2 was filmed with eight more episodes. It took longer due to COVID-19. As I saw the results, I remained enthused.

Season 3 was filmed just last spring and released for online viewing late last year. The DVDs will be published next month. The quality of the show remains high.

Four more seasons are planned, culminating in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This is not a sales pitch to support “The Chosen.” Viewing remains free. Rather, I feel this show brings to light dimensions of the Biblical story that have not been shown before.

Jesus is still portrayed as the Son of God with all the dignity of that role. However, we see him in more human situations. We see him working with wood. We see him trying to start a fire. He cuts himself and later has a bandage on his arm. His miracles are reserved for others, not himself.

Jesus sits and visits with children while teaching them. He jokes with those around him. He dances with others at the wedding at Cana. The series depicts Christ’s humanness while not diminishing his role as the Savior of the world. He becomes a three-dimensional character, not just a collection of sayings.

I am particularly impressed with the depiction of those called to follow Jesus. Backstory is provided that is extra-scriptural, but consistent with what has been recorded in the scriptures. Simon is impetuous. Matthew is a hated tax collector. Mary Magdalene struggles with her past. These are real people with real lives and struggles. As might be expected of a group of such differing personalities spending so much time together, there are disagreements. All this is depicted.

However, Jesus chose each one, each with his or her personality, background and problems. He called them as they were. He patiently teaches them and works with them. He sees them, not for who they are, but for who they can become.

The show brings a hopeful message to me. Jesus calls me to follow Him now as I am, not waiting for some future perfected version of myself. He won’t be satisfied to leave me as I am but will patiently work with me and help me to change bit by bit. His goal is that I become more like Him. I’m so glad He sees me, not just as I am, but also as I can be. He just asks that I give Him my heart. That’s a hopeful message for all of us. We can each be the Chosen.