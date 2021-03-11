Faith in Focus: The capacity of Christ

Next month, Christians around the world will celebrate Easter. It is a time when we especially remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Although others prior to Christ had been raised from the dead, they were raised back to mortal bodies and would die again. When Jesus Christ was resurrected, He gained a perfect and immortal body that will never die.
We celebrate Easter because, through the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we all receive the promise of a resurrection. “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive. (1 Cor. 15:22 KJV)” For every person who has lived or will live, the resurrection is an unconditional gift from Jesus Christ.
Beginning with His suffering in the Garden of Gethsemane and ending with His crucifixion on Calvary, Jesus Christ paid for the sins of all mankind. When we repent of our sins and forsake them, Jesus Christ redeems us from our sins. This gift from Jesus Christ is conditioned on our choices.
As we exercise faith in Jesus Christ and repent, we can receive forgiveness and the peace that comes with forgiveness. The gifts of resurrection and forgiveness are what make Christ our Savior and Redeemer.
Christ did not only take upon Himself the sins of the world, but He also took upon Himself all the trials of mortality. In the Book of Mormon, the prophet Alma wrote:
“And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind; and this that the word might be fulfilled which saith he will take upon him the pains and the sicknesses of his people.
“And he will take upon him death, that he may loose the bands of death which bind his people; and he will take upon him their infirmities, that his bowels may be filled with mercy, according to the flesh, that he may know according to the flesh how to succor his people according to their infirmities.
“Now the Spirit knoweth all things; nevertheless the Son of God suffereth according to the flesh that he might take upon him the sins of his people, that he might blot out their transgressions according to the power of his deliverance; and now behold, this is the testimony which is in me. (Alma 7:11-13)”
Jesus “loose[d] the bands of death” through His resurrection and took upon Himself our sins through His suffering in the flesh.
However, Alma goes further as he taught that Jesus “[took] upon him [our] pains and sicknesses.” This is very personal. Whatever we have experienced or are experiencing, Jesus has already experienced it. Even when others can’t understand what we are feeling, He can understand. This understanding allows Him to comfort and to strengthen us.
Alma went on to explain that Christ also took upon Himself our infirmities. As I thought about "infirmities” versus “sicknesses,” I felt infirmities were of longer duration or were conditions of our lives. Some are part of a mortal and imperfect body, things like congenital birth defects. Other infirmities could be mental/emotional challenges, such as depression.
Because Jesus went through the experiences He did, He is filled with mercy and wants to succor us. But to receive His succor, we need to come to Him.
As we celebrate Easter this year, we can remember that Jesus Christ understands us completely and loves us fully. As Paul wrote, “For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. (Heb. 4:14 KJV)”
Happy Easter!
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.