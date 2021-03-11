Faith in Focus: The capacity of Christ

“And he shall go forth, suffering pains and afflictions and temptations of every kind; and this that the word might be fulfilled which saith he will take upon him the pains and the sicknesses of his people.

“And he will take upon him death, that he may loose the bands of death which bind his people; and he will take upon him their infirmities, that his bowels may be filled with mercy, according to the flesh, that he may know according to the flesh how to succor his people according to their infirmities.

“Now the Spirit knoweth all things; nevertheless the Son of God suffereth according to the flesh that he might take upon him the sins of his people, that he might blot out their transgressions according to the power of his deliverance; and now behold, this is the testimony which is in me. (Alma 7:11-13)”

Jesus “loose[d] the bands of death” through His resurrection and took upon Himself our sins through His suffering in the flesh.

However, Alma goes further as he taught that Jesus “[took] upon him [our] pains and sicknesses.” This is very personal. Whatever we have experienced or are experiencing, Jesus has already experienced it. Even when others can’t understand what we are feeling, He can understand. This understanding allows Him to comfort and to strengthen us.