Faith in Focus: The Book of Mormon

In the past, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sometimes been referred to as the “Mormon” Church. Likewise, its member have sometimes been referred to as “Mormons” rather than Latter-day Saints. These nicknames come from an additional book of scripture named the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ.

Our eighth Article of Faith states, “We believe the Bible to be the word of God as far as it is translated correctly; we also believe the Book of Mormon to be the word of God.”

The Book of Mormon is a history of peoples who were led from the Old World to the New. The major portion of it spans 1,000 years of history from 600 BC to 400 AD. The highlight of the book is the record of a visit by Jesus Christ after His resurrection to the people in the Americas. Jesus foreshadowed this visit when He said, “And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd." (John 10:16 KJV)

Ancient prophets in the Americas recorded the history of their peoples, along with their teachings and prophecies. These were written on thin sheets of gold. The last prophet of these peoples was named Moroni. He buried the plates with a firm hope that the record would be given to others at some time in the future.