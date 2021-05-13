Faith in Focus: The blessing of mourning

One experience common to humanity in this world is mourning, for we live in a world that is full of sorrow.
Certainly, many have experienced difficulties over this past year that have brought the sorrow of loss in different ways. Perhaps it is the sorrow of losing a job, or the loss of community, or the loss of one’s health, or even the loss of a loved one. Such trials and tragedies cause us to weep and mourn.
But for many, the pain of mourning is too much to bear. In the midst of mourning, no comfort seems to be found. So, we seek distractions and diversions to dull our senses or to forget the pain. Sorrow and mourning are experiences we seek to avoid as much as possible.
And yet, Jesus in one of his most well-known sermons states, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:5). What did Jesus mean by this statement? How can there be blessing in mourning?
First, it is important to recognize that Jesus is not speaking of just any kind of mourning. This mourning is not merely the experience of grief that is common to humanity. It is not the grief of bereavement or the sorrow of disappointment that Jesus is speaking of here.
Instead, Jesus is referring to mourning over one’s own sin – the many ways we have broken God’s holy law summarized in the Ten Commandments and inscribed in the heart of every human being.
For example, Jesus is speaking about mourning over the subtle ways in which we murder one another with our words and in our hearts, and sometimes even with our hands. Jesus is speaking about mourning over the ways we dehumanize and defile one another through lustful thoughts and unfaithful acts of sexual immorality. Jesus is speaking of mourning over the dishonesty and lack of integrity in our speech and lives. Jesus is referring to a mourning and grieving over our own sin.
But this mourning over sin is not what the Apostle Paul calls “worldly grief” (2 Corinthians 7:10). Worldly grief is focused upon sin only in relation to the loss it brings to us: what the sin costs the sinner. For example, worldly grief occurs when a man only grieves that his sin has cost him his reputation. Worldly grief is when the imprisoned criminal only grieves because his crime has cost him his freedom. Worldly grief is when the politician only grieves because her sinful actions cost her the election. Such worldly grief does not bring blessing.
Instead, Jesus speaks of a godly grief that is focused upon how one’s sin is an offence against the holy and loving God who made us. Godly grief sees sin as first and foremost against God. Godly grief is concerned with how God is offended and dishonored by our sin. Godly grief is grieved at how one’s sin breaks fellowship and communion with God and harms other people who are made in God’s image. While such mourning is still painful, “godly grief produces a repentance that leads to salvation without regret” (2 Corinthians 7:10).
How does godly grief lead to salvation? Because it leads to the Savior, Jesus Christ, who was a man of sorrows and acquainted with grief. While he had no sin himself, he took the sins of all who trust in him upon himself and paid the just penalty of the wrath of God for our sins on the cross. Thus, all who repent of their sins and trust in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior have their sins forgiven and are reconciled to God.
This blessing of forgiveness and reconciliation is the eternal comfort that comes to those who mourn with godly sorrow over their sin. Do you know the blessing of this mourning?
Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.