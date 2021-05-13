Faith in Focus: The blessing of mourning

One experience common to humanity in this world is mourning, for we live in a world that is full of sorrow.

Certainly, many have experienced difficulties over this past year that have brought the sorrow of loss in different ways. Perhaps it is the sorrow of losing a job, or the loss of community, or the loss of one’s health, or even the loss of a loved one. Such trials and tragedies cause us to weep and mourn.

But for many, the pain of mourning is too much to bear. In the midst of mourning, no comfort seems to be found. So, we seek distractions and diversions to dull our senses or to forget the pain. Sorrow and mourning are experiences we seek to avoid as much as possible.

And yet, Jesus in one of his most well-known sermons states, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted” (Matthew 5:5). What did Jesus mean by this statement? How can there be blessing in mourning?

First, it is important to recognize that Jesus is not speaking of just any kind of mourning. This mourning is not merely the experience of grief that is common to humanity. It is not the grief of bereavement or the sorrow of disappointment that Jesus is speaking of here.