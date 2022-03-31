Faith in Focus: The Baha'i fast and New Year

Baha’is from around the world just completed the 19-day fasting period, rising before dawn to eat breakfast, pray and meditate, and then refraining from food and drink until sunset.

The Baha’i 19-day Fast began on March 2, coming at the last month of the year in the Baha’i calendar. It ends with the arrival of spring at the vernal equinox, as Baha’is celebrate the beginning of the New Year, called Naw-Ruz, which means “New Day.”

Prayer and fasting are ancient practices given to the followers of many of the world’s great religions. We are perhaps more familiar with the Christian Lenten practices, the Jewish observance of Yom Kippur, and the Islamic practice of Ramadan. The Baha’i holy writings refer to prayer and fasting as “the two pillars that sustain the revealed Law of God,” which “act as stimulants to the soul, strengthen, revive and purify it, and thus ensure its steady development.”

It is important to understand that the fast is spiritual in nature – a practice that is symbolic and not intended to be a hardship. The Baha’i writings offer this insight: “Fasting is essentially a period of meditation and prayer, of spiritual recuperation, during which the believer must strive to make the necessary readjustments in his inner life, and to refresh and reinvigorate the spiritual forces latent in his soul. Its significance and purpose are, therefore, fundamentally spiritual in character. Fasting is symbolic, and a reminder of abstinence from selfish and carnal desires."

Fasting is a time to draw nearer to God, bring forth our spiritual qualities and develop detachment from our more selfish inclinations. While 19 days may seem long, the Baha’i fast is very compassionate, with many exemptions from fasting for those who are ill, elderly, traveling, pregnant, nursing or performing heavy labor; to mention a few. Spiritually, it offers many benefits, making this a special season to open the heart even wider and remember our true purpose.

The Baha’i writings assure us: “This fast leadeth to the cleansing of the soul from all selfish desires, the acquisition of spiritual attributes, attraction to the breezes of the All-Merciful, and enkindlement with the fire of divine love.”

We are also told that every hour of the fasting days is endowed with a “special virtue.” Having time for more concentrated prayer and reflection allows us to examine our lives and refocus our energies on our spiritual nature, which calls us to be of greater service to humanity. The Baha’i writings tell us: “Prayer and fasting is the cause of awakening and mindfulness and conducive to protection and preservation from tests.”

Ending the year with fasting, along with intensified prayer and meditation, is a gift to our soul that brings us into the New Year aligned with our spiritual purpose. In his book of laws, Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith said, “We have enjoined upon you fasting during a brief period, and at its close have designated for you Naw-Ruz as a Feast.”

For Baha’is, the New Year is also a reminder of the New Day – a spiritual springtime where a new revelation is blossoming – a reminder of the oneness of humanity. Baha’u’llah urges us to “refresh and revive” our souls “through the gracious favors which in this divine, this soul-stirring springtime are being showered” upon us.

How many times have we found ourselves, during the bleakness of winter, wondering if spring will ever appear? This is a hopeful sign that the darkness we see in the world will also be followed by light – as all the prophets have promised.

The Baha’i writings affirm this: “Soon the whole world, as in springtime, will change its garb. The turning and falling of the autumn leaves is past; the bleakness of the winter time is over. The new year hath appeared and the spiritual springtime is at hand.” Welcome to the Baha’i New Year!

Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.

