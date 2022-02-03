Faith in Focus: Sticks and stones or words

Have you ever noticed how what you say affects your life? Solomon did, and in the book of Proverbs he speaks often of our tongues and how they affect our relationships to other people and also our relationship to God. Every chapter of Proverbs has some references to our speech.

In 18:21 we read, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue ...” Often what we say to others tends to give life or kill. In 10:11 we find the same thought, “The mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life, but the mouth of the wicked conceals violence.” The tongue is a wonderful thing when used to praise God or bring good to man. In 10:20 Solomon says, “The tongue of the righteous is choice silver ...” How precious is a righteous tongue in the sight of God.

But the tongue is often used to wound, hurt and destroy. Solomon says in 11:9, “With his mouth the godless man would destroy his neighbor ..." Again in 12:18 he says, “There is one whose rash words are like sword thrusts ...” Have you ever been guilty of piercing another person to the heart with your words?

Our words can cut to the heart and soul of a person. Solomon is not talking about something that truly needs to be said, something for a person’s own good. Rather he is talking about when we intentionally say things that cut and destroy. Parents are guilty of this when they call their children names and make them feel worthless and unloved, instead of disciplining with love.

Teenagers are especially prone to this sin. Young people often compete to make fun of someone who does not measure up to their standards physically, socially, economically or mentally, with little concern how much the other person is hurt and how deep their words pierce.

The little ditty, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but names will never hurt me,” may be cute, but it is not true. Think back over your life and ask yourself what has hurt you the most. What has left the most lasting scars and disturbing memories? Was it the sticks and stones or the names you were called?

Most physical wounds eventually heal and are forgotten, but words often remain carved on the walls of our minds. Solomon says, “A man's spirit will endure sickness, but a crushed spirit who can bear?" (18:14)

Being cruel is not the only way we sin with our tongues. We can also lie. Look at Prov. 6:16-19 and notice that three out of the seven sins mentioned as abominations in the sight of God have to do with lying. Later in 12:22 we read, “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who act faithfully are his delight.“ Our Creator is the God of Truth. He is true and righteous in all his dealings with us, and he expects the same from us, his creatures.

Another way we misuse our tongues is by flattery. We appeal to a person’s pride and use it to our advantage. Do you know anyone who does this? Solomon says in 29:5, “A man who flatters his neighbor spreads a net for his feet.”

Solomon is also hard on gossips. We excuse ourselves by making a distinction between gossip and what we know to be true, saying it is wrong to spread hearsay but fine to spread the truth. God does not see things that way. Of course, God condemns the former, but he also condemns the latter. In 11:13 we read, “Whoever goes about slandering reveals secrets, but he who is trustworthy in spirit keeps a thing covered.” And in 17:9, “Whoever covers an offense seeks love, but he who repeats a matter separates close friends.”

These are a few of the many verses in Proverbs that speak of the tongue. Other sins of the tongue dealt with throughout the book. One of the most interesting verses is 10:19, “When words are many, transgression is not lacking, but whoever restrains his lips is prudent." In other words, the more we talk, the more opportunity to sin. If we are not sure whether what we say will do damage or not, we are wise to say nothing. See also 17:27,28.

These things were written almost 3,000 years ago. They are just as true now. Why is this? The answer is simple. The Bible is God’s Word. It is relevant to every person who ever walked the face of this earth and those who have not yet been born. God has not changed. Our basic nature has not changed.

It amazes me when people say the Bible was written too long ago to speak to 21st century man. Really? People will be reading the Bible and coming to faith in Jesus Christ long after we are dead, gone and forgotten if the Lord Jesus does not return first. Jesus said in Matthew 24:35, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away."

Believe God’s Word, turn from your sins and trust Christ as your Savior and Lord. God can change your heart and your tongue.

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

