When we think about the fundamental building blocks of a society, how often do we consider something as basic as cultivating spiritual qualities? What if we dedicated ourselves to acquiring spiritual qualities – qualities like truthfulness, sincerity, kindness, patience, compassion, gratitude, forgiveness, humility, reverence, generosity and justice?

Some might call these qualities “virtues.” Remember the saying, “Patience is a virtue”?

Members of the Baha’i faith around the world are working to build communities we hope will be a haven of peace and a refuge from conflict and contention. Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, states that our purpose is to “work for the betterment of the world and live together in concord and harmony.”

What if we decided to make the development of these qualities our individual contribution to creating a better world? We don’t develop these traits accidentally though. We can think of cultivating spiritual qualities, the way we would cultivate a garden. It takes the work of tilling the soil, planting the seeds, pulling the weeds, watering the plants – and all the ongoing actions it takes until we see the flowering or fruit of our labor.

The Baha’i Holy Writings say: “One can hardly imagine what a great influence genuine love, truthfulness and purity of motives exert on the souls of men. But these traits cannot be acquired by any believer unless he makes a daily effort to gain them.” So we see that the development of spiritual qualities is central to a spiritual life. You could even say that spirituality in practice is the day-to-day living of these virtues.

Call it spiritual qualities, call it virtues or call it character development – all the great world religions have taught the importance of cultivating our character.

Giving a talk in Paris, in 1912, ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder, was asked, “What is the purpose of our lives?” His simple answer was: “to acquire virtues.” He urged that we “endeavor with tireless energy to advance humanity toward the nobility of its true and intended station.”

He also said, “The fruits of the human tree are exquisite, highly desired and dearly cherished. Among them are upright character, virtuous deeds and a goodly utterance.”

We are acutely aware that the world is facing many complex problems. It’s going to take all of us, doing what we can, personally and collectively, to solve them. Many of the issues we face seem too big and overwhelming – causing us to wonder: how could I possibly make a difference? We don’t often think about the small steps we can take – or how developing our inner spiritual lives actually makes a contribution to the world. Yet, all of us can probably think of a time when some small gesture – an act of human kindness – made a difference in our lives.

Let’s imagine for a moment if we just focused on a single quality. Let’s examine truthfulness. Can you envision the profound shift our society would experience if honesty and commitment to truth were widely practiced? This would bring a whole new level of integrity and security to the world!

This one quality is prominently featured and considered foundational in the Baha’i teachings. The Holy Writings say: “Truthfulness is the foundation of all human virtues. Without truthfulness progress and success in all the world of God are impossible for any soul. When this holy attribute is established in humanity, all the divine qualities will also be acquired.”

In the volume Tablets of Baha’u’llah, he says: “Trustworthiness is the greatest portal leading unto the tranquility and security of the people. In truth, the stability of every affair hath depended and doth depend upon it. All the domains of power, of grandeur and of wealth are illumined by its light.” He says we are to “manifest the attributes of God,” emphasizing we are “to exemplify by words and deeds” these qualities.

Sometimes returning to basics and the most simple teachings – like the qualities we teach our children – is the best way to restore our sense of possibility and hope toward making the world better. It takes me back to the posters we’ve seen in our children’s classes, which says things like: Use kind words. Be a helper. Share and take turns. Be honest and truthful. Work and play fairly.

Lest we underestimate the importance of character, Baha’u’llah reminds us: “The light of a good character surpasseth the light of the Sun.” Don’t you agree the training of our children and the cultivation of our own spiritual qualities are things we all can do?