Faith in Focus: Spiritual journey of Hajj

Hajj is a journey every Muslim is required to make, one of the basic five pillars of Islam, if you are financially and physically able. Hajj is about obedience to God, self discovery and spirituality.

The rituals of Hajj celebrate the life of Prophet Abraham and requires us to follow in his footsteps. Abraham takes his wife, Hajjar, and his son, Ishmael, to a barren desert and leaves them there as per the commands of God. Hajjar concurs since it was God’s command. She runs between the two hills of Safa and Marwa looking for sustenance; Angel Gabriel taps his wing at the foot of the baby, and out gushes a spring of water, which exists to this day and it is called Zamzam.

Prophet Abraham returns to Mecca when Ishmael is a youth. He has a dream where God commands him to sacrifice his first born son. He gathers courage to do this, on his way he is tempted by Satan to disobey God. Abraham pelts the Satan with stones. When he is about to sacrifice his son, God in his infinite mercy replaces a sheep in lieu of the son. Abraham and Ishmael build the Kaaba, and God asks them to invite people to perform the pilgrimage.

Before we go, we have to make sure we were physically fit, spiritually ready and our wordily matters are taken care of. Muslims are recommended to ask for forgiveness from anyone you may have wronged, your family and friends.

Our scholars were so humble, ripe with knowledge. It was drilled into us not to hurt anyone during this journey. Haram means a sanctuary; nothing can be harmed or killed within its boundaries, not even a mosquito.

Walking toward the Haram, excitement peaks, steps gather speed, until we are in view of the Kaaba; my heart soars to a level I had not experienced, not wanting to blink, tears flowing ... our longing and dreaming for this moment most of our lives, our intention and prep is finally coming to fruition. It unifies us Muslims around the world when we pray.

The walk from our hotel to the Haram is thought provoking. We marvel and reflect upon the best artist of all times, Allah our creator, who created billions of people in every color, each a portrait and a unique masterpiece.

En route, you ponder at the trials of our prophet during their time.

Medina was a tranquil city. We are headed to the actual Hajj, we stop at assigned place to bathe, pray and put on our ihrams or the two pieces of white clothing all men are required to wear during hajj. Women are in their long mostly white dress with head scarves, signifying oneness of humanity.

We head to Mina, we are put up in tents. We make a trip to a place called Muzdaliffa, where we spend the night under the starry skies and pick up pebbles to pelt Satan with. It is definitely the most physically and spiritually taxing for me; with every pebble I cast I tried to look at the demons within me, like envy and ego, and prayed to be cast out.

We left for the Valley of Arafat. This place reminded me of the last Sermon of our Prophet Muhammad delivered here; racism was unequivocally condemned. We stand in prayer and ask God for our hearts desires.

Next is Tawaf, the circling around the the Kaaba seven times. Following the practice of Prophet Abraham, we pray, drink the water of Zamzam. We do the Sayee, the steady walking between Safa and Marwa, following in the footsteps of our mother Hajjar; what an exalted honor for a woman, a slave, a person of color. Any doubts of racism or gender bias are shattered. It is an awe-inspiring power of a mother’s prayer.

I notice men carrying their mothers on their backs and performing these gargantuan tasks. The stories of our prophets becomes tangible. Once when a man asked the prophet have I done my duty towards my mother for performing Hajj while carrying my aged mom, his response was yes, but for only one pang of the labor pain she endured while giving birth to you.

The end is marked by sacrificing an animal. This is celebrated throughout the world as Eid ul adha.

This was a difficult but spiritually uplifting, thought provoking, educational and surreal journey. The only tools I needed were patience, compromise, empathy and forgiveness, amongst 5 million people and come out unscathed. I could apply these same principles anywhere; we could make this world a place of tranquility. A poet laureate, or Nobel prize winner will not be able to capture the whole essence of Hajj.

Samia Malik is a long-time resident of Cumberland County and is a community elder and involved in many social and racial justice activities.

