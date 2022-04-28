Faith in Focus: Social justice in Islam

Like scores of other practicing Muslims living in the west, I am aware that my way of life, whether it is my outward appearance or the values I live by, is one that is often misunderstood by the world around me.

And like many others who hold their faith close to their hearts, I feel responsible for doing my bit to change perceptions and build bridges between my faith community and the larger communities that we are a part of.

One way to do that, I believe, is to shed light on the more sublime aspects of Islam that are often ignored in conversations around it. What guidance does this major faith tradition give to its followers, for instance, in the realm of social justice? What does it say about the means of achieving inner tranquility? Does it have anything to offer in the way of building economically strong communities?

Anyone willing to set aside their previous notions and stereotypes, and take a curious, unbiased look at the Quran, will find that it offers guidance in each of these dimensions, granting its followers a clear sense of purpose and clarity regarding every aspect of their private and public lives, thus also giving them a ground map for building just and equitable societies.

The primary impetus for developing the quality of justice for Muslims comes from a desire to gain a spiritual closeness to God as justice is one of the characteristics attributed to God Himself, “Al-Adl” (the utterly just) being one of the names that He is called on by. Furthermore, the concept of justice in Islam deals with both the quality of the soul and the quality of society, and is of three types: justice to God, justice to others and justice to oneself.

Justice to God relates to man’s fulfillment of his commitment to God, made when all souls were created, to worship Him and Him alone. Justice to others covers all aspects of social relations, from settling matters within the family to settling disputes at both local and global levels.

The Quran says: “Stand up firmly for justice, as a witness to God, even as against yourselves or your parents or your kin, and whether it be against rich or poor.” (Quran, 4:135). In line with this verse, giving truthful testimony becomes incumbent upon Muslims, and they must set aside all personal concerns, including those for oneself and one’s family.

In Quran 42:42-43, God says, “Act against those who oppress people and transgress (sin) against justice. They will have an agonizing punishment—though, if a person is patient and forgives, this is one of the greatest things.” This verse advises Muslims to stand up to any kind of oppression, while also adjoining mercy when forgiveness is sought sincerely.

Racial equality and justice is established in the Quran as well as in the last sermon of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH): “All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab, nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over black, nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”

Islam preserves the principle of justice in the socioeconomic domain by making the care of the less privileged obligatory on the richer segments of society through the establishment of “zakat,” or obligatory alms, presented as a necessary “purification” of one’s wealth by giving away a fixed amount to the poor. Zakat, one of the pillars of religious practice, is considered second only to prayer as the most important ritual act. Caring for orphans is enjoined as an important mode of charity and so are other forms of voluntary charity, aside from the mandatory zakat.

Perhaps, most notably, Islam forbids the use of usury, the taking of interest on loans without risk of loss, which leads to the rich becoming richer and the poor, poorer. Muslims are encouraged to lend their money freely to the needy, and grant them plenty of time to repay the debt or to forgive it as a means of charity.

Justice to oneself relates to a sense of fairness to one’s inner self and maintaining a sense of balance in all of one’s affairs. Fairness to oneself can be looked upon as the highest form of self-care wherein one honors the innate purity of one’s soul and protects it from deceit, base desires, corruption and temptations. In this sense, committing a sin intentionally is equivalent to doing an injustice to oneself. Balance refers to the Quran’s call for the middle-path: “Pursue the middle path as you have been commanded” (Quran 11:112) wherein Muslims are required to live,worship and act in a balanced way.

Islam is often portrayed in the western world as being rooted in values and ideals alien to modern civilization. My hope is that by laying out the principles of justice in Islam, this article helps its readers see the relevance and wisdom behind Islam’s teachings and inspires them to take a fresh look at it and its adherents.

Durriya Nazli is a resident of Cumberland County. She is a mental health professional, and believes that real change begins with a change in perception.

