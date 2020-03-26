Faith in Focus: Salvation through Jesus Christ

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 13 Articles of Faith. While these do not set forth all the doctrines of the church, they do set forth some fundamental beliefs.

One: We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.

Two: We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression.

Our third article of faith states: We believe that through the Atonement of Christ, all mankind may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the gospel.

In his gospel John wrote, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16 KJV)” God did not set a limitation on the number of His children who could have everlasting life. There is no maximum capacity where God and Jesus Christ live.

However, it is up to us to believe in Jesus Christ, the Son of God. When we truly believe in Him, we try to be more like Him. We recognize things in our lives that need to change. We ask for forgiveness. We believe Jesus Christ when He tells us we can be forgiven. We must allow Him to help us change. We must believe that Jesus Christ can help us become like Him.