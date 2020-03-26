Faith in Focus: Salvation through Jesus Christ

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 13 Articles of Faith. While these do not set forth all the doctrines of the church, they do set forth some fundamental beliefs.
One: We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.
Two: We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression.
Our third article of faith states: We believe that through the Atonement of Christ, all mankind may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the gospel.
In his gospel John wrote, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. (John 3:16 KJV)” God did not set a limitation on the number of His children who could have everlasting life. There is no maximum capacity where God and Jesus Christ live.
However, it is up to us to believe in Jesus Christ, the Son of God. When we truly believe in Him, we try to be more like Him. We recognize things in our lives that need to change. We ask for forgiveness. We believe Jesus Christ when He tells us we can be forgiven. We must allow Him to help us change. We must believe that Jesus Christ can help us become like Him.
Through His Atonement in the garden of Gethsemane and on the cross at Calvary, Jesus paid the price for all our sins. He said, “And I, if I be lifted up from the earth, will draw all men unto me. This he said, signifying what death he should die. (John 12:32-33)”
The Atonement of Jesus Christ has the power to save all mankind. Jesus wants to draw all men unto Himself, not just some. If all are not saved, it will not be because they couldn’t have been. It will not be because the Atonement of Jesus Christ did not have the power to save them.
In his sermon in the Book of Mormon, Amulek taught that animal sacrifice in the law of Moses was a symbol of Jesus Christ, “pointing to that great and last sacrifice; and that great and last sacrifice will be the Son of God, yea, infinite and eternal. (Alma 34:14)”
The Atonement of Jesus Christ is infinite and eternal. He paid the price for all the sins of the world. However, that benefits us only if we believe in Jesus Christ and repent of our sins. Then we can receive forgiveness and the peace that passeth understanding.
If you were concerned that there wouldn’t be room enough for you, Jesus has assured His disciples, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. (John 14:1-2 KJV)”
We must believe Jesus Christ if we want to live with Him someday. And believing Him includes doing what He has asked us to do. If we will do that, there will be a mansion prepared for us. There’s no need to worry about that.
Dennis is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.
