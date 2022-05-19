Faith in Focus: Remembering our true self

Amid all the noise and distractions of daily life, it’s easy to get knocked off center, lose our balance and, as a result, need to call ourselves back to our true self.

We need to remember who we really are and why we are here. As spiritual beings, our essential purpose is to know and love God – the Divine Creator, the Great Mystery – by whatever name or title one refers to that Holy Essence.

What does it mean to seek the knowledge of our true self? This is an inner journey that allows us to discover our true nature and purpose. We uncover those bounties, faculties and capacities God has generously placed within us. Humanity has been given this great gift where the Creator has made us a mirror of God’s own self. This is our true self, our inner spiritual nature, ready to be awakened. The Baha’i Holy Writings are full of passages about our “higher selves,” our “latent capacities” and the “potential forces” entrusted to our souls. We have only to go within, open our hearts, acquire virtues and cultivate our characters.

We have the capacity to cultivate spiritual qualities, but it takes intention and effort. We know that we are all created in God’s image, and the Baha’i writings clearly state that we have each been given our own unique capacity. At the same time, Baha’u’llah , the prophet-founder, tells us: “All that which ye potentially possess can, however, be manifested only as a result of your own volition.” Developing our spiritual nature takes knowledge, volition and action.

True happiness is connected to cultivating our true self. When a person seeks to develop their spiritual nature, it serves as an anchor through all the storms of life. Becoming the best of what we can potentially be brings inner peace and helps one to develop a compassionate conscience. The Baha’i teachings offer insights on how the faith releases potential and transforms lives. As Baha’is, we strive to develop our potential, cultivate these basic capacities – knowing and loving God and acquiring virtues – and dedicate them to serving humanity.

If we truly understood the gems within our own souls, Baha’u’llah tells us that you would “gain a true knowledge of your own selves – a knowledge which is the same as the comprehension of Mine own Being.” In another passage He says: “Regard man as a mine rich in gems of inestimable value. Education can, alone, cause it to reveal its treasures, and enable mankind to benefit there from.”

He also tells us: “The purpose of the one true God, exalted be His glory, in revealing Himself unto men, is to lay bare those gems that lie hidden within the mine of their true and inmost selves.”

In the book, “The Secret of Divine Civilization,” ‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder, wrote: “If a soul is endowed with the attributes of true faith and characterized with spiritual qualities, he will become, to all mankind, an emblem of the outstretched mercies of God. For the attributes of the people of faith are justice and fair-mindedness; forbearance and compassion and generosity; consideration for others; candor, trustworthiness, and loyalty; love and loving-kindness; devotion and determination and humanity.”

Acquiring these virtues and spiritual qualities not only brings about our own personal transformation, but also leads to the transformation of society. We’re told: “The divine bounties are flowing. Each one of you has been given the opportunity of becoming a tree yielding abundant fruits.” We are urged to strive for those virtues which will lead to the rehabilitation and reformation of the world.

‘Abdu’l-Baha urges: “Let all your striving be for this, to become the source of life and immortality, and peace and comfort and joy, to every human soul;” and “Therefore, we must strive with life and heart that the material and physical world may be reformed, human perception become keener, the merciful effulgence manifest and the radiance of reality shine. Then the star of love shall appear and the world of humanity become illumined.”

Imagine a world where people centered their energies on refining their characters, fostering the spirit of love and fellowship, developing spiritual susceptibilities, and dedicating their service to the upliftment of humanity. This is how our personal transformation – awakening and remembering our true selves – leads to the collective transformation of the planet.

Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha’i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0