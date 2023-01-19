Faith in Focus: Remembering Dr. King: Love and justice

Many believe that fresh energies and new potentialities are released in the world every time a prophet comes to bring a new revelation. Not that much time has passed since the dawn of the Baha’i Revelation in 1844 and the first stirrings of the civil rights movement in the United States.

Baha’is pay tribute to the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who dedicated his life to non-violence and peaceful ways to bring about equality and justice.

One of my favorite quotes from Dr. King is: “All men are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be, and you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be ... This is the inter-related structure of reality.”

This quote seems to almost be in conversation with this passage in the Baha’i Holy Writings: “We cannot segregate the human heart from the environment outside us and say once one of these is reformed everything will be improved. Man is organic with the world. His inner life molds the environment and is itself deeply affected by it. The one acts upon the other and every abiding change in the life of man is the result of mutual reaction.”

Dr. King reminds us that “justice is indivisible,” saying that he had fought too long and too hard against segregated public accommodations to end up “segregating my moral concerns.” Envisioning a world brotherhood as a “moral imperative,” he longed to see the civil rights movement “imbued into the peace movement,” urging people to see “the moral roots common to both.” He spoke of the “true revolution of values” needed to deal with issues of poverty and wealth, war and militarism, gross materialism and racial discrimination.

Dr. King also said: “Every nation must now develop an overriding loyalty to mankind as a whole in order to preserve the best of their individual societies” – a compelling echo to Baha’u’llah’s proclamation: “It is not for him to pride himself who loveth his own country, but rather for him who loveth the whole world. The earth is but one country, and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah, whose name means “Glory of God,” is the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith.

Locally here in Carlisle, the 34th Annual MLK Commemoration featured Keynote Speaker, Danielle Conway, dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law. Echoing Dr. King’s sentiments about the network of mutuality, Dean Conway told us that we become more human “when we recognize that we are an interdependent collective,” saying: “I cannot do this life without all of you. You cannot do this life without me.”

Dean Conway offered a road map for the program’s theme, “Remember, Celebrate and Act,” and concluded by reminding us that humanization is “a perpetual project of all people.” She said, “We become that much more human when we expand our knowledge base. We become that much more human when we are able to express authentic love.”

The Baha’i writings ask us to be “custodians of the forces of love,” saying: “Be a caller to love; kind to the human race; interested in all the people of the world; wish for harmony and seek friendship and honesty. Be a healing for every wound, a remedy for every sick, and a source of harmony among the people.”

While all the world religions speak of love, telling us to love our neighbor, we need to be mindful of the warnings given us both by the newest world religion, the Baha’i faith, and the prophetic words of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We need to heed Dr. King’s stark warning: “Racism could well be, that corrosive evil that will bring down the curtain on western civilization ... If America does not respond creatively to the challenge to banish racism, some future historian will have to say, that a great civilization died because it lacked the soul and commitment to make justice a reality for all men.”

One of the faith’s central figures, Shoghi Effendi warned: “As to racial prejudice, the corrosion of which, for well nigh a century, has bitten into the fiber, and attacked the whole social structure of American society, it should be regarded as constituting the most vital and challenging issue confronting the Baha’i community at the present stage of its evolution,” investing it with an “urgency and importance that cannot be over estimated.”

Most recently, in a letter to all the American believers, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’is of the United States wrote: “To create a just society begins with recognition of the fundamental truth that humanity is one. But it is not enough simply to believe this in our hearts. It creates the moral imperative to act, and to view all aspects of our personal, social, and institutional lives through the lens of justice. It implies a reordering of our society more profound than anything we have yet achieved. And it requires the participation of Americans of every race and background, for it is only through such inclusive participation that new moral and social directions can emerge.”

May we choose to act with wisdom and urgency for Dr. King tells us: “If we will make the right choice, we will be able to transform the jangling of our world into a beautiful symphony of brotherhood.” He also connects justice and love saying: “Justice is love correcting that which revolts against love.”