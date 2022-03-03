Faith in Focus: Remember

Memory is a tricky thing. The older I get, the trickier it seems.

There’s short-term memory, like remembering the number of your hotel room. I can put it there and it gradually disappears after we leave. However, if I don’t consciously put it there, it may not be there. Like when I come out from a store and can’t remember where I parked the car.

Long-term memory is interesting in a different way. I recently came across a photograph of my third-grade class. After 60 years, I could remember many of their first and last names. Ask me something about five years ago and I may or may not remember it. Long-term memory seems a little bit like a closet. The more you stuff in it, the harder it is to sift through to get to what you want. Unlike a closet, the stuff on the bottom of memory seems easiest to get to.

The Lord knew our memory would be somewhat erratic and unreliable, so He encourages us to do things that will help us to remember. As we read the scriptures, we read of the Lord’s dealings with others. That can help us remember the Lord’s dealings with us. Most of us have had an experience where we knew the Lord was aware of us and that He loved us. Remembering that can help us through harder times.

When we pray and thank the Lord for His blessings, He can bring to mind blessings we may not have thought about for a while. Remembering blessings from the Lord can cultivate a spirit of gratitude. Forgetting blessings can lead to ingratitude and taking things for granted.

The greatest act to take place on this earth was the suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is the central point of the gospel. At the Last Supper, Jesus himself gave us something by which to remember Him.

As Jesus prepared for the ordeal that lay ahead of Him, He taught His disciples. “And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me. Likewise also the cup after supper, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.” (Luke 22:19-20 KJV)

This is what is known as the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper. In some churches it is called communion. In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints we meet each week in what is called a sacrament meeting to partake of the emblems of Christ’s body and blood, the sacrament of the Lord’s Supper.

In our church, the blessings pronounced on the bread and water are slightly different, but one part is exactly the same, that we may “always remember him.” It is not for Christ’s sake that we remember Him. It is for our sake. For those who seek forgiveness through the Atonement of Jesus Christ, we have been bought with His blood. We must never forget that.

While our memories are not always what we would want them to be, the Lord has given us means to remember the most important memories of life. In the words of King Benjamin to his people, “And now, O man, remember, and perish not.” (Mos. 4:30)

Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.

