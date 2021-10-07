Faith in Focus: Relief to celebrate with others

We then, while facing east, shake the Lulav in front of ourselves (to the east), then to the south, then to the north, then to the west, then up and down. I love to smell the myrtle and the Etrog while I say the prayers.

At the end of Sukkot, on the seventh day, we celebrated Hoshanah Rabbah on Sept. 27. Hoshanah Rabbah is the day on which God seals the Book of Judgment on how much water will be available on Earth. Perhaps this is a good time for us all to think about how we use and waste water, which is essential for all life. It is also a good time to reflect on how we misuse Earth’s resources, such that we humans have caused climate change that is now causing extreme weather events, including droughts and floods.

I started to write this article on Sept. 28, Shemini Atzeret, which means the Eighth Day of Assembly. This is when we start the yearly “Geshem” prayers for Rain in the Land of Israel. During our daily prayers we include the prayer “Bring the wind and cause the rain to fall.” This prayer will be said until Passover.

Sometimes I wonder about praying for rain; we are seeing so much flooding here and in other parts of the world. And of course, as I started this article, it was raining here! I wish we could send our excess rain to the western part of the country, where they are suffering from long-standing drought.