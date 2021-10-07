Faith in Focus: Relief to celebrate with others

We have just finished celebrating and observing the Jewish fall holidays. I always experience some anxiety leading up to the holidays, followed by periods of joy, periods of sadness, and when they are all over, a sense of both accomplishment and sadness that they are over.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, started the evening of Sept. 6, and ran through Sept. 8. This year, happily, we were able to hold in-person Rosh Hashanah services — all masked, all socially distanced, but still in person! We also offered a Zoom link to the evening service on Sept. 6. It was so wonderful to see friends and neighbors whom we had missed so much over the last 18 months.
Then 10 days later came Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, which started Wednesday evening, Sept. 15 and lasted until sundown on Sept. 16. Again, we offered a Zoom link for the Sept. 15 “Kol Nidre” service, along with our in-person services. For me, it seemed almost normal to be again with people.
Yom Kippur is a 26-hour fast with no food or water (unless needed for medical reasons). I found it so much easier to fast this year because I actually saw my friends in person. Of course, the Yizkor service, the Yom Kippur Memorial service in which we remember our departed loved ones, is always sad. But somehow it helps to be remembering our losses when remembering with a group of friends.
Five days later, on Sept. 20, we started another holiday known as “Sukkot,” the Festival of Booths, which ran for seven days. A “Sukkah” (plural is “Sukkot”) is a temporary dwelling in which we live and eat during this holiday. It is traditional to start building a Sukkah as soon as Yom Kippur ends.
A Sukkah is a very flimsy building. It is generally just a structure made of wood, with sides made of cloth or a tarp, and a roof covered with corn stalks or branches of trees. It will not keep the rain or wind out, yet it is decorated to make it pretty — with paper decorations, with fall gourds and flowers. During the holiday of Sukkot, Jews will eat meals in the Sukkah; some will even sleep out in the Sukkah.
I have wanted for years to build a sukkah in my back yard, but have not been able to do so yet. I keep thinking that next year, perhaps, I will do it. I know that there are Sukkah kits available for sale, so I am starting to check those out now.
During Sukkot, we have a lovely tradition called the Four Species, or the Lulav and Etrog. This is a Sukkot tradition that I have been able to observe each year. The Lulav is a collection of three branches — palm, myrtle and willow — that are combined in a palm-leaf “holder.” The Etrog is a beautiful smelling, bright yellow citron. It looks like a large lemon, but smells much better.
These four species are a symbol of the bounty of the earth. It is traditional to say a blessing over the four species and to shake them. This is called “benching” the Lulav. One holds the Lulav and Etrog in one’s hands and says the blessing “Blessed are You Lord our God, Ruler of the Universe, who has sanctified us by Your Commandments and commanded us to wave the Lulav.”
We then, while facing east, shake the Lulav in front of ourselves (to the east), then to the south, then to the north, then to the west, then up and down. I love to smell the myrtle and the Etrog while I say the prayers.
At the end of Sukkot, on the seventh day, we celebrated Hoshanah Rabbah on Sept. 27. Hoshanah Rabbah is the day on which God seals the Book of Judgment on how much water will be available on Earth. Perhaps this is a good time for us all to think about how we use and waste water, which is essential for all life. It is also a good time to reflect on how we misuse Earth’s resources, such that we humans have caused climate change that is now causing extreme weather events, including droughts and floods.
I started to write this article on Sept. 28, Shemini Atzeret, which means the Eighth Day of Assembly. This is when we start the yearly “Geshem” prayers for Rain in the Land of Israel. During our daily prayers we include the prayer “Bring the wind and cause the rain to fall.” This prayer will be said until Passover.
Sometimes I wonder about praying for rain; we are seeing so much flooding here and in other parts of the world. And of course, as I started this article, it was raining here! I wish we could send our excess rain to the western part of the country, where they are suffering from long-standing drought.
The last holiday in the fall holidays was Simchat Torah on Sept. 29. Simchat Torah means “Rejoicing in the Torah.” It is a fun holiday, in which we actually take out the Torah Scrolls in the evening and dance around with them. Children will carry flags and wave them around. It is traditional to lead the congregation in dancing circuits, called “hakafot.”
One of the most important events on Simchat Torah is the end of the yearly cycle of the Torah readings and the beginning the cycle all over again. We finished reading the last part of the book of Deuteronomy, and then immediately began reading the Torah again, starting with the first part of Genesis. The Torah is the foundation of our spiritual practices and spiritual life that continues all year long. The Torah a gift that is with us every day for study and meditation and guidance.
I feel so good about our High Holy Day services that we held in person this year; I feel a warm sense of accomplishment. I know I was a bit anxious leading up to the holiday, but the Holy Days themselves were full of joy and spiritual meaning. Now that the holidays are over, I find I miss them a little, even though I am ready to move forward into the New Year, 5782.
Fall is here officially; we passed the Autumnal equinox on Sept. 22. The weather has gotten cooler, making it easier to be outside to enjoy this beautiful place we live. I know we all are hoping for a better year to come, a year of prosperity and good health for us all.
We also hope for a year in which we can be with our families, friends and neighbors in person, giving hugs and handshakes, and celebrating all our holidays together. May we see such a good year for the all inhabitants of the earth, and for the Earth itself.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.