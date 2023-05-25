Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

"Refresh and gladden my spirit," begins a Baha’i prayer. How do we keep our spirit refreshed amidst the turmoil of the daily news – news we often find dispiriting and disheartening?

We need to nourish our spirits, stay connected with our spiritual community, and engage in spiritual practices that feed our souls. It’s too easy for us to become weary and discouraged if we just get consumed with the pace of life. To feel refreshed, however, takes being intentional about creating downtime, quiet time – time for prayer and meditation.

We can think of time spent in prayer and meditation and reading holy writings as reinvigorating to our spirit, much like the falling rain restores life and growth to our garden. The Baha’i writings say: “Remembrance of God is like the rain and dew which bestow freshness and grace on flowers and hyacinths, revive them, and cause them to acquire fragrance, redolence, and renewed charm.”

How do we approach the devotional life – the life of the spirit – with balance and faithfulness in a way that allows us to feel resilient and peaceful? Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith urges: “Immerse yourself in the ocean of My words, that ye may unravel its secrets, and discover all the pearls of wisdom that lie hid in its depths.”

Later, in the same passage, he says, “Recite ye, the verses of God, in such measure, that ye be not overtaken with fatigue or boredom. Burden not your souls so as to cause exhaustion and weigh them down, but rather endeavor to lighten them.”

The Baha’i writings talk about prayer being absolutely indispensable to one’s inner spiritual development and, in fact, being the very foundation and purpose of religion. In this powerful letter written to a Baha’i youth by the leader of the faith in the 1930s, Shoghi Effendi wrote: “For the core of religious faith is that mystic feeling which unites one with God. This state of spiritual communion can be brought about and maintained by means of meditation and prayer. And this is the reason why Baha’u’llah has so stressed the importance of worship. It is not sufficient for a believer merely to accept and observe the teachings. He should, in addition, cultivate the sense of spirituality, which he can acquire chiefly by means of prayer. The Baha’i Faith, like all other Divine Religions, is thus fundamentally mystic in character. Its chief goal is the development of the individual and society, through the acquisition of spiritual virtues and powers.”

Shoghi Effendi stressed that the individual’s soul must first be fed and advised that prayer is what can best provide this spiritual nourishment. He also cautioned: “Laws and institutions, as viewed by Baha’u’llah, can become really effective, only when our inner spiritual life has been perfected and transformed. Otherwise religion will degenerate into a mere organization, and becomes a dead thing.”

I recently attended a weekend Baha’i retreat called “Refresh and Gladden My Spirit,” a beautiful weekend of song, praise, expressive arts, reflection and sharing. In one session, we shared personal stories about consciously staying centered – living from our hearts in a way that reflects who we are as spiritual beings.

One woman shared a moving story about an encounter she had with a stranger who almost ran over her children – an incredible example of staying centered in a moment of heart-pumping, adrenalin-making danger. She was crossing the street with her children and suddenly, a car was racing toward them at a scary speed. She hurried the children across the street to safety and, thankfully, the car did come to a stop at the light. She turned and faced the driver, signaling with her hands to roll the window down.

The children looked on – wide-eyed – thinking: “It’s about to go down!” As she approached the driver, heart still racing, she thought about all the spiritual qualities she’s been teaching her children, all the lessons on reflecting God’s love. Taking a deep breath, she approached the driver and said: “Are you okay? Is everything all right?” The driver’s whole demeanor shifted. Her shoulders dropped. She exhaled deeply and began to share what a crazy, difficult day she was having. What a powerful example she provided for her children – and for all of us.

The Baha’i writings tell us: “Our spiritual perception, our inward sight must be opened, so that we can see the signs and traces of God’s spirit, in everything. Everything can reflect to us the light of the Spirit.” So let’s give ourselves the spiritual nourishment we need so we can work with one another from a place of love and peace.