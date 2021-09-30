Faith in Focus: Reflecting on life purpose

What is my purpose? This question has arisen in the hearts and minds of philosophers, spiritual seekers and humankind throughout the centuries. It especially arises during times when people feel shaken up, confused, uncertain about the future, and facing difficult times.
Socrates is famously known for saying “the unexamined life is not worth living.” Henry David Thoreau, in his reflections in Walden, said: “The mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation.” He also urged us: “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.”
To do this requires reflection, imagination and slowing down amidst all the noise and distractions. Living through all the hardships and uncertainties of this pandemic time is serving as a catalyst for many to raise questions about how to live, how to work and what matters most.
In thinking about purpose, a good place to start is with God’s purpose for humanity. Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith revealed this insight: “Having created the world and all that liveth and moveth therein, He, through the direct operation of His unconstrained and sovereign will, chose to confer upon humans the unique distinction and capacity to know God and to love God;” a capacity that he refers to as “the generating impulse and the primary purpose underlying the whole of creation.”
God’s purpose for humanity then is to live our lives in a way that allows us to know and love God, and God has continually sent guidance through the holy prophets – these “universal educators” – fulfilling a promise that humanity would never be without fresh guidance.
Baha’u’llah’s revelation illumines God’s purpose for humanity, God’s purpose in sending the prophets and the true purpose of religion. About religion he said: “The Great Being saith: The fundamental purpose animating the faith of God and His religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race, and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship amongst humanity.”
Knowing our purpose and having an understanding of our true nature helps us to lead a meaningful life and to navigate the uncertain times. Humans have been given the gift of spiritual discernment and intellectual capacity, including the capacities to mirror the virtues and attributes of God. We can use reflection, contemplation, prayer and meditation to consider the many choices we have about how to live our lives. We have the ability to question, to examine our habits and ways of living, and to discern our true nature as spiritual beings.
Thoreau also said: “It is never too late to give up on our prejudices. No way of thinking or doing can be trusted without proof.” Einstein famously said: “No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it.”
The Baha’i writings tell us that this critical time in our history calls for a new state of mind, for this transformation “implies an organic change in the structure of present-day society, a change such as the world has not yet experienced.”
Once when Baha’u’llah’s grandson was asked about the purpose of life, he said: “The object of life to a Baha'i is to promote the oneness of mankind,” calling the oneness of humanity “the pivot around which all of Baha'u'llah's teachings revolve.”
Of the many gifts and favors given to humanity, Baha’u’llah tells us that the gift of understanding is primary. He says: “First and foremost among these favors, which the Almighty hath conferred upon humans, is the gift of understanding. The purpose in conferring such a gift is none other except to enable God’s creatures to know and recognize the one true God ... This gift giveth them the power to discern the truth in all things, leadeth them to that which is right, and helpeth them to discover the secrets of creations.”
Now it is up to us to use our gifts for the betterment of the world, to spiritualize our thoughts and actions, and reimagine a world where we all live as one family.
Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.