Faith in Focus: Reflecting on life purpose

God’s purpose for humanity then is to live our lives in a way that allows us to know and love God, and God has continually sent guidance through the holy prophets – these “universal educators” – fulfilling a promise that humanity would never be without fresh guidance.

Baha’u’llah’s revelation illumines God’s purpose for humanity, God’s purpose in sending the prophets and the true purpose of religion. About religion he said: “The Great Being saith: The fundamental purpose animating the faith of God and His religion is to safeguard the interests and promote the unity of the human race, and to foster the spirit of love and fellowship amongst humanity.”

Knowing our purpose and having an understanding of our true nature helps us to lead a meaningful life and to navigate the uncertain times. Humans have been given the gift of spiritual discernment and intellectual capacity, including the capacities to mirror the virtues and attributes of God. We can use reflection, contemplation, prayer and meditation to consider the many choices we have about how to live our lives. We have the ability to question, to examine our habits and ways of living, and to discern our true nature as spiritual beings.