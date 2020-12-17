Faith in Focus: Recognizing modern miracles

“Blessed art Thou, Ruler of the Universe, who has sustained us, and kept us alive and allowed us to reach this day.”

Hanukkah is a time when we light candles in the midst of the dying year, as the days grow shorter and darker. I am always reminded as we come into December that many religious traditions include bringing light to the darkness in the months that the days growing shorter and the nights becoming longer.

Christians bring light into their homes with candles and lights on trees and houses. Some people light and burn “yule logs” to bring warmth and light at the winter solstice. This is something we should be celebrating—how we all treasure the light and warmth in a month of darkness, as winter sets in. How wonderful that we have many unique and beautiful ways to light up and warm us at this time of year.

Perhaps this year, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all feel more strongly the need for light. We are heading into a very dark time in a pandemic winter. We will not be able to be outdoors as much as we have been in the last few months, and being indoors with anyone outside our immediate families is risky. We are facing difficult times with much higher rates of COVID infection and deaths, and we must face these difficult times without the comfort of family and friends. Many of us are staying isolated in our homes.