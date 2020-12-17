Faith in Focus: Recognizing modern miracles

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, started Dec. 10 in the evening, and ends Dec. 18.
We celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles every evening for eight nights. The first evening/day, we light one candle, along with a “shamash” candle, which serves to light the other candles. Then the second evening, we light two candles, using the shamash. The third evening three candles, the fourth evening four candles, etc.
Most Jews light candles in a beautiful nine-branched candle holder called a “Hanukkiyah.” Many call it a “menorah,” but actually Menorah refers properly to the seven-branched candle holder that was used in the original Temple in Jerusalem. The Hanukkiyah has one branch for each day — up to eight days — and then a ninth branch for the shamash candle, with which we light all the others.
Each evening when we light the candles, we say 2 blessings over them:
“Blessed art Thou, Ruler of the Universe, who has sanctified us by Thy Commandments, and commanded us to light the Hanukkah Candles.”
“Blessed art Thou, Ruler of the Universe, who performed miracles for our ancestors in those days in that time.”
On the first night we also add a third blessing, the “Shecheyanu,” that we say at many holidays and celebrations:
“Blessed art Thou, Ruler of the Universe, who has sustained us, and kept us alive and allowed us to reach this day.”
Hanukkah is a time when we light candles in the midst of the dying year, as the days grow shorter and darker. I am always reminded as we come into December that many religious traditions include bringing light to the darkness in the months that the days growing shorter and the nights becoming longer.
Christians bring light into their homes with candles and lights on trees and houses. Some people light and burn “yule logs” to bring warmth and light at the winter solstice. This is something we should be celebrating—how we all treasure the light and warmth in a month of darkness, as winter sets in. How wonderful that we have many unique and beautiful ways to light up and warm us at this time of year.
Perhaps this year, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all feel more strongly the need for light. We are heading into a very dark time in a pandemic winter. We will not be able to be outdoors as much as we have been in the last few months, and being indoors with anyone outside our immediate families is risky. We are facing difficult times with much higher rates of COVID infection and deaths, and we must face these difficult times without the comfort of family and friends. Many of us are staying isolated in our homes.
But at the same time, many of our neighbors must to go out to work each day, risking their own health, as well as that of their families, in order to survive, pay the rent and feed their families. We feel we are in dark times, and although there is hope for a vaccine, we have many months to go before we can feel safe again.
In previous years, I have told the Hanukkah story about how a small band of Jews, led by the Maccabees, were miraculously able to defeat the oppressive regime that prohibited them from practicing their religion. When they returned to the Temple in Jerusalem and cleaned it, they did not have enough oil to light the Temple Menorah as part of the rededication to worship. But miraculously that small amount of oil lasted for eight days, until new oil was available.
Today, many of us may be looking for a miracle to happen to end the pandemic. So many people all over the world are suffering. Why doesn’t God send a miracle, such as what occurred at the time of the Maccabees?
Maybe we today do not recognize the miracles that are occurring every day. We live at a time when we have science and modern medicine, and professional public health systems that are working to create the miracle we need. How lucky we are that we have three vaccines on the near horizon that give us hope of slowing down and eventually ending the pandemic?
Is that not a miracle? Is it not a miracle that we are able to intervene right now, with known and proven public health measures, such as social distancing and mask wearing, to slow the progress of this pandemic? One hundred years ago, in the 1918 flu pandemic, we did not have the medical knowledge and capabilities that we have today. That we have those today is a miracle.
I suspect that we think that miracles happen very suddenly. The miracle of the Maccabean victory and the miracle of the oil lamp in the Temple did not happen suddenly and out of the blue, with God suddenly making it happen in an instant. Rather those miracles happened because people who believed they could make a difference worked long and hard and sacrificed for the good of all.
Those miracles took a long time to happen. The Maccabean revolt lasted seven years until victory and freedom to worship was achieved! The miracle was that they kept going, kept fighting, kept believing, despite dark times and despair.
I hope that we can keep going in these dark times, as we light our candles and light our trees and our yule logs, and enjoy our fires and warm homes, even if we remain socially isolated. We need to keep going, to persist, because the miracles we need are being created by our friends, our neighbors, our scientists, our medical professionals and support workers, our teachers, our first responders, and our essential workers that are keeping us alive.
We have many miracles happening in these dark times. It is time we recognized them and gave thanks. The work that all essential workers do to sustain us and to bring us closer to safer times is God’s work, and that work is a miracle in progress. That knowledge, of this good work in progress, can be light to sustain us through these dark times.
May you all stay safe and warm and in the light.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.
