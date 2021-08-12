Faith in Focus: Questions and help for Christian parents

What are your goals for your children? Are you looking at the long-term picture in training your children in the way they should go?
As a parent you are preparing them to function to God’s glory when they have a home of their own. It doesn’t happen in a day or a year, and it takes much patience, perseverance and prayer.
Don’t believe the philosophy that says, “I don’t try to influence my child’s views about God and truth. I’ll let them make their own decisions.” That sounds so caring, but it is poison. What it really means is either you don't care what your children believe, don’t know what you believe or don’t want to take the time, effort, prayer and tears it takes to teach them the way they should go and what truth is and what it is not.
As Proverbs 29:15 says,”... a child left to himself brings shame to his mother.”
Recognize that though they may look like angels, they have the same sinful nature as you have and are prone to sin, not righteousness.
Don’t be more interested in their entertainment than their training and character.
Don’t be afraid of questions. If you don’t know an answer, admit it and find out the answer. Then tell them what you found. This will teach your children you truly care about them and their questions and want them to learn. Encourage their questions. If a child has doubts or questions, there are plenty of wicked people willing to encourage their doubts and give them wrong answers.
Teach them the world does not revolve around them and they can’t always have their own way.
Teach them the joy of serving and helping others. Seek to develop within them a servant attitude as the Lord Jesus had while here on earth.
Help them to consider others more important than themselves, and be an example of that yourself.
Is your No. 1 goal that they come to know Christ? If it is anything else, you need to get your priorities straight.
Do you understand the responsibility for pointing your children to Christ is yours?
Do you see Sunday school and hearing the Word of God preached in the worship services of your church as a necessity and great help in training your children in the truth and ways of the Lord?
Do you see the importance of having them in attendance when these services take place?
Do you pray for your children regularly or only when they are a problem or are having a problem?
Are you having good conversations with your children and learning their weaknesses and struggles?
Do your children know without a doubt that you love your spouse?
Do you seek not to show favoritism among your children?
Do you correct/discipline sinful behavior or do you just threaten to?
Do you praise them and the Lord when they do something kind or thoughtful without being asked or told to do it?
Do you keep your promises and your threats? Children have good memories.
Do you carry out discipline quickly to get the matter resolved and forgive them when they confess the wrong they did, so you are reconciled to each other? Are you careful not to discipline in anger?
Do you confess your sin when you sin against them and ask them and the Lord for forgiveness?
Do you have family devotions and help your children memorize Bible verses?
Do you sometimes mention your God-given responsibility to them as a parent and that you have to do some things that you do not enjoy doing for their good and God’s glory.
You only get to rear a child once. Don’t waste it.
Never give up hope for God the Holy Spirit to give your children new hearts. Keep on praying and pleading to the Lord for them.
Entrust them to God’s care.
There are no perfect parents. You will make many mistakes, but make one thing very clear to your children: you love them and have their best interest at heart. Don’t be afraid to tell them often that you love them. They may accuse you of not loving them, but children do recognize genuine love.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.