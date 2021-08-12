Faith in Focus: Questions and help for Christian parents

What are your goals for your children? Are you looking at the long-term picture in training your children in the way they should go?

As a parent you are preparing them to function to God’s glory when they have a home of their own. It doesn’t happen in a day or a year, and it takes much patience, perseverance and prayer.

Don’t believe the philosophy that says, “I don’t try to influence my child’s views about God and truth. I’ll let them make their own decisions.” That sounds so caring, but it is poison. What it really means is either you don't care what your children believe, don’t know what you believe or don’t want to take the time, effort, prayer and tears it takes to teach them the way they should go and what truth is and what it is not.

As Proverbs 29:15 says,”... a child left to himself brings shame to his mother.”

Recognize that though they may look like angels, they have the same sinful nature as you have and are prone to sin, not righteousness.

Don’t be more interested in their entertainment than their training and character.