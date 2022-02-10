Faith in Focus: Prophets proclaim universal messages

Do you ever wonder that if there is one spiritual reality, then why are there so many different beliefs and religions? Baha’is think of each of the various world religions as its own sacred chapter in God’s eternal storybook.

‘Abdu’l-Baha, the son of the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith, raised that very question in one of his public talks when he traveled to America in 1912. He said: “Reality or truth is one, yet there are many religious beliefs, denominations, creeds, and differing opinions. Why should these differences exist?”

The Baha’i holy writings refer to the prophets as “Manifestations of God” – divine luminaries that serve as intermediaries between God and humanity. The Manifestations of God have a two-fold station: one is the more abstract realm of spirit and the other in the earthly realm. In the realm of spirit, all the prophets are messengers sent from the same God, proclaiming the universal messages that all the great world religions share.

In the earthly realm, each prophet has a distinct mission. Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i faith revealed: “In this respect, each Manifestation of God hath a distinct individuality, a definitely prescribed mission, a predestined revelation and specially designated limitations. Each one of them is known by a different name, is characterized by a special attribute, fulfills a definite mission and is entrusted with a particular Revelation.”

Because the prophets each have distinct individual missions related to the time and cultures where they appeared, we sometimes struggle to appreciate the oneness of their spiritual truths. Baha’u’llah offers this insight: “In the eyes of them that are initiated into the mysteries of Divine wisdom, all their utterances are, in reality, but the expressions of one Truth.”

So while there are many paths, they all lead to the same essential truths.

All the prophets can be viewed as divine physicians sent to remedy the world’s ills. They renew and uphold the universal teachings of all the great religions, while broadening and expanding the social and ethical teachings to meet the needs of the time in which they appear.

Baha’u’llah said: “The All-Knowing Physician hath His finger on the pulse of mankind. He perceiveth the disease, and prescribeth, in His unerring wisdom, the remedy. Every age hath its own problem, and every soul its particular aspiration. The remedy the world needeth in its present-day afflictions can never be the same as that which a subsequent age may require.”

In another place, He says: “The Prophets of God should be regarded as physicians whose task is to foster the well-being of the world and its peoples, that, through the spirit of oneness, they may heal the sickness of a divided humanity.”

It is heartbreaking to see all the wars and conflicts that have taken place around the world, throughout history, and still today the divisiveness between the followers of these divine religions. We’ve all heard of “holy wars,” and yet it is incomprehensible to me how we even put the terms “holy” and “war” next to one another!

Baha’u’llah shares His heart’s desire for us, saying that He “cherisheth in His heart the desire of beholding the entire human race as one soul and one body.” He explains: “The holy Manifestations Who have been the Sources or Founders of the various religious systems were united and agreed in purpose and teaching. Abraham, Moses, Zoraster, Buddha, Jesus, Muhammad, The Bab and Baha’u’llah are one in spirit and reality. Moreover, each prophet fulfilled the promise of the One Who came before Him and, likewise Each announced the One Who would follow.”

He tells us that we must be “a lover of the light, no matter from what dayspring it may appear,” and “a lover of the rose, no matter in what soil it may be growing,” and “a seeker of the truth, no matter from what source it come.”

Baha’u’llah cautions that “attachment to the lantern is not loving the light.” It is up to us to truly love one another and translate these teachings into our lives. Baha’u’llah reminds us that the purpose of our creation is to “work for the betterment of the world and live together in concord and harmony.”

The Baha’i worldwide community is laboring for that purpose. Won’t you join us in this work?

Marcia Berry is a member of the Carlisle Baha'i Community. Comments are welcome at carlislebahai@yahoo.com and visit at www.bahai.us.

