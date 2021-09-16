Faith in Focus: Pillars of Islam

Salah shows Muslims faith in God that there is no god but Allah. When we bow down our heads with clean body and clean heart in front of Him, we ask forgiveness for our sins and make Dua for our betterness and satisfaction and for His propitiation as Allah promises that he listens to everyone who calls Him. Salah is that important that the first act that we're accountable for on the day of judgment will be prayer.

Zakat (charity) is the third important pillar. Zakat means purification of one's wealth. A person has to deduct 2.5% of their income annually to support the Islamic community. When a person believes that everything belongs to Allah, it makes it easier for them to understand the importance of giving zakat.

Giving zakat is obligatory for all Muslims who are financially strong enough. It actually helps the needy and less fortunate people to fulfill their needs and make their hardships easy. A Muslim can also donate more as an act of voluntary charity (sadaqah) to gain additional reward. It is also mentioned that sadqah helps to get rid of worries and hardships in life. Zakat must be paid on time as it has to be done before Ramadan.

The fourth pillar is Sawm (fasting). Muslims have to fast in the holy month of Ramada, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Fasting starts from dawn and lasts until sunset with maghrib prayer.