Faith in Focus: Pillars of Islam

Islam has its basic five acts that are called Pillars of Islam. They are practiced by Muslims throughout the world who wish to pursue a life like that which Muhammad (peace be upon him) led.
These five pillars are Shahada (faith), Salah (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving), Sawm (fasting) and Hajj (pilgrimage).
Shahada means to believe and have faith that there is no god but God (Allah) and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah. It is essential to believe and accept this to become a Muslim and to convert to Islam.
The Shahadah is recited five times a day during Salat (prayer). It is the first thing a newborn hears and the last thing a person hears on their deathbed. This shows how important this pillar is for a Muslim from their birth day until the day they die.
The second pillar is SALAH (prayer). Muslims offer five prayers in a day. These are Fajar, Dhuhr, Asr, Maghrib and Isha. All five prayers are performed after Azan, which is a call or invitation for Muslims for obligatory prayers. It is necessary to face toward Kaabah (the house of Allah) in Mecca.
There is a certain time limit for every prayer, but anyone can pray at any place that is clean if they are busy in their activities outside, though it is preferred or better to pray in Masjid (mosque). These five prayers cannot be waived even for those who are sick. They can pray in bed lying down, although there are some relaxation in rules.
Salah shows Muslims faith in God that there is no god but Allah. When we bow down our heads with clean body and clean heart in front of Him, we ask forgiveness for our sins and make Dua for our betterness and satisfaction and for His propitiation as Allah promises that he listens to everyone who calls Him. Salah is that important that the first act that we're accountable for on the day of judgment will be prayer.
Zakat (charity) is the third important pillar. Zakat means purification of one's wealth. A person has to deduct 2.5% of their income annually to support the Islamic community. When a person believes that everything belongs to Allah, it makes it easier for them to understand the importance of giving zakat.
Giving zakat is obligatory for all Muslims who are financially strong enough. It actually helps the needy and less fortunate people to fulfill their needs and make their hardships easy. A Muslim can also donate more as an act of voluntary charity (sadaqah) to gain additional reward. It is also mentioned that sadqah helps to get rid of worries and hardships in life. Zakat must be paid on time as it has to be done before Ramadan.
The fourth pillar is Sawm (fasting). Muslims have to fast in the holy month of Ramada, which is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. Fasting starts from dawn and lasts until sunset with maghrib prayer.
During fasting, Muslims are not allowed to eat or drink anything and even not allowed to engage in sexual relationships. Fasting makes a person understand the hardships of those less fortunate than them. Fasting recharges and doubles their faith and increases their charity beside zakat. Fasting not only purifies a person spiritually, but also physical benefits of fasting have been proven scientifically.
Itikaf is a very special practice that is observed in the last 10 days of Ramadan. During these days a person stays at the mosque away from worldly affairs and focuses on his prayers and gets closer to his creator (Allah) and tries to get His propitiation. At the end of this month, Muslims have the festival Eid al Fitr.
Hajj (pilgrimage) is the final and important act of Islam. It is performed in the last month of the Islamic calendar. This is the journey toward Kaabah (Allah's House) in Mecca. The reason of this journey is to gain enlightenment as Muhammad did when he was in the presence of Allah.
Hajj is obligatory for every Muslim who is physically and financially strong enough. A person can also perform hajj by appointing a relative or friend going on the pilgrimage to stand in for him or her. About 2 million persons perform hajj every year. It is believed that if Hajj is performed properly and with pure heart, previous sins wipe out. All Muslims have a great wish to make it at least once during their lifetime.
These are the five key acts that all Muslims are obligated to fulfill throughout their lifetime. These are called pillars of Islam because they form the foundation of Muslim life. These are important in order to live a good and responsible life and get closer to their creator (Allah).
Khalida Shoaib is a Silver Spring Township and member of the Islamic community.