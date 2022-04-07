Faith in Focus: Passover and Yom HaShoah

Passover is coming soon, and the Jewish community is busy getting ready.

Passover (Pesach) starts a week from now, Friday evening on April 15. That will be the night of our first Seder. The Jewish calendar date for the start of Passover is the 15th day of the month of Nisan and runs for eight days.

During that period Jews will not eat “leavened” bread but instead will eat Matzah, a hard flat wheat bread. We celebrate Passover to commemorate the Exodus from Egypt, an event many of you are familiar with from reading the Bible or from the movies (remember Charlton Heston as Moses?).

During Passover, Jews tell and retell the story of the Exodus from Egypt during the ceremonial meals called “Seder.” Most Jews celebrate two Seders, one on Friday night (April 15) and one on Saturday night (April 16). It is a wonderful time for families and friends to get together to tell the story about the Exodus. I am looking forward to hosting Seder this year at my home, with my daughter and in-laws coming to celebrate with me.

As Jews we are obligated to pass the story on to our children, and the Seder is how we do that. The Seder, which means “order,” is a series of ritual prayers, questions and answers, as well as special foods that we eat. The youngest person at the Seder will ask four questions about why this night is different, why we eat only bitter herbs and matzah, and why we relax around the Seder table.

I must admit that in my Seder this year, the youngest person will be in his mid-30s, so we will all do the four questions together. Well, you are as young as you feel, they say!

The rest of the Seder consists of the older participants telling the story to answer those questions. It starts with when Jacob’s family went down to Egypt to escape a famine, at the invitation of Joseph. But later a Pharaoh arose who didn’t know Joseph and his contributions to the people of Egypt, so he enslaved the Jews.

As you know, Moses was later born in Egypt and raised in the house of Pharaoh and became a defender of the Jews. He tried to convince Pharaoh to let the Jews go, and it took 10 terrible plagues to convince Pharaoh to let them go. We eat the bitter herbs to commemorate the bitterness of slavery. We eat the matzah, the unleavened bread, to commemorate the haste in which "we" left Egypt, because "we" didn’t have time for our bread to rise. And we drop 10 drops of our Passover wine out of our cups to commemorate the sufferings of the Egyptian people from the 10 plagues.

An important ritual of the Passover Seder comes at the end, when we open the door to welcome Elijah the Prophet to our Seder. Traditionally Elijah visits each Seder and drinks a little wine from a special cup set out for him at the beginning of the Seder. After the meal and blessings, we open the door to the house and invite Elijah in. Children watch the Elijah cup very carefully for signs that the wine has been drunk, while the adults sing “Eliyahu Ha Navi,” in which we wish for the coming of Elijah, soon and in our day.

We believe that Elijah will come to announce the arrival of the Messianic age, when we will all live in peace together. It is an important reminder to us all that we need to work together with all other people to bring that Peace to the Earth; that we need to work together to bring the Messianic age.

Did you notice above in this column, I said “we” left Egypt? We emphasize during the Seder that it was not just our ancestors who escaped from Egypt, but that we all escaped from Egypt. God did not perform the miracles of the Exodus for our ancestors alone; God performed those miracles for us, too.

Almost immediately after Passover comes a very solemn day of remembrance, Yom HaShoah, which is the Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust. This year Yom HaShoah will start Wednesday evening, April 27, and run through that Thursday. The Jewish calendar date will be the 27th day of Nissan, during the same month as Passover.

Yom HaShoah is linked to the Passover holiday historically. The holiday was created by the State of Israel in 1951, to commemorate the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazis that started on 14 Nissan/April 19, 1943, the day before Passover. Like the original Passover, the Warsaw Ghetto uprising was a struggle for freedom.

Yom HaShoah is a very somber holiday, whose purpose is to commemorate the millions of people, including 6 million Jews, who were murdered by the Nazi genocide in Europe in the 1930s and '40s. It is a custom in many Jewish communities to read the names, over a 24-hour period, of the 6 million Jewish victims who were killed, so that their names are never forgotten.

An important link between Passover and Yom HaShoah is the theme that we are all obligated to work for freedom and justice for all peoples, even as we remember our ancestors and those we have lost to genocide. It is incumbent on each of us to work for peace and for the freedom of all people now, in our time, in our land and on our Earth.

So, when we sing Eliyahu Ha Navi, we must truly be working toward that Messianic Age where there will be peace for all people, for all of God’s creatures and for God’s entire creation. There are many issues today that we are responsible to resolve, including providing safe sanctuary for people fleeing war and genocide (just like our ancestors fled Egypt from oppression), and saving the planet. May we all work together to bring peace and justice on our Earth.

Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.

