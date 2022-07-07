Faith in Focus: Oneness of humanity

“Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch. Deal ye one with another with the utmost love and harmony, with friendliness and fellowship,” proclaims Baha’u’llah, the prophet-founder of the Baha’i Faith, adding: “So powerful is the light of unity that it can illuminate the whole earth.”

The essential oneness of the human family is considered the pivot around which all the teachings of the Baha’i Faith revolves. Unity is at the heart of all the great world religions and, from the beginning of the Baha’i Faith in 1844, this cornerstone principle highlights these three core beliefs about unity:

1. The Oneness of God: There is only one Divine Creator who may be called by many different names who is the Source of All.

2. The Oneness of Religion: All religions come from the same Source and worship the same Light.

3. The Oneness of Humanity: We all belong to one human family. This belief – that we are all children of God, regardless of one’s race, ethnicity and background – affirms the value and worth of every soul.

In one talk given by Baha’u’llah’s son, ‘Abdu’l-Baha, when he visited North America in the early 1900s, he offered the following: “Baha’u’llah, addressing all humanity, said that Adam, the parent of mankind, may be likened to the tree of nativity upon which you are the leaves and blossoms. Inasmuch as your origin was one, you must now be united and agreed; you must consort with each other in joy and fragrance.”

In all his travels and talks, ‘Abdu’l-Baha pointed out the dangers of prejudice, saying: “Racial and national prejudices which separate mankind into groups and branches have a false and unjustifiable foundation,” and he repeatedly reminded us that we are essentially one family. In this talk given in Montreal in 1912, he said:

“Prejudice – whether it be religious, racial, patriotic or political in its origin and aspect – is the destroyer of human foundations and opposed to the commands of God. God has sent forth His Prophets for the sole purpose of creating love and unity in the world of human hearts. All the heavenly books are the written word of love.” He said that Baha’u’llah pronounced prejudice as “the destroyer of the body politic.”

The Baha’i Holy Writings tell us that the oneness of humanity “implies an organic change in the structure of present-day society, a change such as the world has not yet experienced.”

Baha’is around the world are actively engaged in building capacities that lead to the creation of loving communities. Envisioning the wholeness and healing of our societies, Baha’u’llah said: “Regard ye the world as a body, which is afflicted with diverse ailments, and the recovery of which dependeth upon the harmonizing of all its component elements.”

He urges us to dedicate ourselves to the service of the entire human race, saying that we must not pride ourselves in just loving our own country, but to love the world, proclaiming: “The earth is but one county’ and mankind its citizens.”

Baha’is are mindful that oneness does not mean sameness. The Baha’i Writings often refer to humanity using the metaphor of a garden whose beauty is enhanced by the various colors, shapes and patterns. We recognize, embrace and celebrate the beauty of these differences. We are also not naive about the elimination of all forms of prejudice being a “long and thorny road” requiring dedicated effort, according to the Baha’i teachings.

There is great potential for change initiated by people of faith – faith that gives us the strength and creativity to look within our own hearts, as we also work to change the greater society. People of all faiths have the ability to view the many tribulations now encompassing the world as a spiritual problem. We’re reminded that these tribulations are “symptoms of humanity’s failure to understand and embrace our essential oneness,” as stated in a recent message from the national governing body of the Baha’is of the United States.

Baha’is believe that a spirit of worldwide solidarity will arise from the chaos and turbulence the world is experiencing as it moves through an “age of transition” to spiritual maturity. Ultimately, Baha’is believe we are giving birth to this transformational change promised by all the poets and prophets throughout the ages. We welcome you to join us in the work of creating a just and flourishing society.