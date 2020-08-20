Faith in Focus: 'No one ever spoke like this man'

Very early in the ministry of Jesus Christ, the people who listened to his teaching were surprised by something about him. “And they were astonished at his teaching, for he taught them as one who had authority, and not as the scribes.” (Mark 1:.22)
After Jesus cast out an unclean spirit by simply speaking, we read, “And they were all amazed, so they questioned among themselves, saying, ‘Who is this? A new teaching with authority? He commands even the unclean spirits and they obey him.’” (Mark 1:27)
Later, after claiming as the Son of Man he had “authority on earth to forgive sins,” (Mark 2:10) he healed a paralyzed man by the power of his words.
The response? “... they were all amazed and glorified God, saying, ‘We never saw anything like this.’” (Mark 2:12)
In calling Peter, Andrew, James, John and Matthew, Jesus simply said, “Follow me,” and they immediately left and followed him. (Mark 1:17-20; 2:14)
In a boat that was taking on water because of a raging storm Jesus simply said, “Peace! Be still!” Not only did the wind cease, but also the lake became immediately calm. His disciples with him said, “Who is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?” (Mark 4:39-40)
Speaking of the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD and his second coming in glory, Jesus reminded his disciples, “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.” (Mark 13:31)
About six months before his crucifixion Jesus went up to Jerusalem, but not publicly. No one spoke openly about our Lord for fear of the religious leaders, but people were talking about him. (John 7:11-13)
In the middle of that same 7-day feast of tabernacles, Jesus went up to the temple and began teaching. The leaders marveled saying, “How is it that this man has learning when he has never studied?”
Jesus’ answer? “My teaching is not mine, but his who sent me.” (John 7:14-16)
After some discussion by the people Jesus said, “You know me, and you know where I come from. But I have not come on my own accord. He who sent me is true, and him you do not know. I know him, for I come from him, and he sent me.” (John 7:28,29)
Then on the last and great day of that feast Jesus stood up and cried out, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink. Whoever believes in me, as the Scripture has said, ‘Out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.’” (John 7:37,38) This caused a division among the people over him. (John 7:40-44)
When the chief priests and pharisees got wind of the mutterings of the crowd, they sent officers to arrest Jesus. John 7:45- 52 records what happened when these men reported back not having arrested Jesus after all.
“Why did you not bring him in?“ they were asked. (v 45)
Notice carefully the officer’s reply. “No one ever spoke like this man.” (v. 46)
No one before or since has spoken with the authority, power, clarity, confidence, claims, promises, originality and knowledge of the Lord Jesus. There is no one in all history like him. He doesn’t fit in with other men. He is different. Whenever Jesus came then or His gospel is spoken clearly now, people are divided between those who believe his words and those who will not believe. It has always been the case.
Jesus Christ is not so concerned about your feelings about him. Truth has nothing to do with our feelings. The life or death question is this: do you know him and does he know you?
We will all meet him one day. We will all give an account to him for all our thoughts, words and deeds.
Two verses after Jesus spoke the words of John 3:16 he said this about himself, “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.” Do you believe in him or not?
Are you prepared for that great day when the Son of Man returns in glory with all his angels, when all the dead and living will be resurrected, followed by the final judgement of all who have ever lived?
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.
