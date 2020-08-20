Faith in Focus: 'No one ever spoke like this man'

Notice carefully the officer’s reply. “No one ever spoke like this man.” (v. 46)

No one before or since has spoken with the authority, power, clarity, confidence, claims, promises, originality and knowledge of the Lord Jesus. There is no one in all history like him. He doesn’t fit in with other men. He is different. Whenever Jesus came then or His gospel is spoken clearly now, people are divided between those who believe his words and those who will not believe. It has always been the case.

Jesus Christ is not so concerned about your feelings about him. Truth has nothing to do with our feelings. The life or death question is this: do you know him and does he know you?

We will all meet him one day. We will all give an account to him for all our thoughts, words and deeds.

Two verses after Jesus spoke the words of John 3:16 he said this about himself, “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.” Do you believe in him or not?

Are you prepared for that great day when the Son of Man returns in glory with all his angels, when all the dead and living will be resurrected, followed by the final judgement of all who have ever lived?

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

