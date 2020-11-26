Faith in Focus: More blessed to give

We have just celebrated Thanksgiving. While this year has been full of challenges, there are still many things to be thankful for if we look for them. Now we look forward to Christmas.
When I was a child, I really looked forward to Christmas morning. Some may open gifts Christmas Eve, but we opened ours Christmas morning. In the time leading up to Christmas, I enjoyed looking through catalogs with photos of toys as I made my Christmas wish list. My parents were blessed to be able to provide some of the things on my list, if not all.
It was always hard to fall asleep Christmas Eve. I always woke up early Christmas morning. I remember creeping downstairs to look at all the gifts under the Christmas tree. There was a time set when we could wake up our parents. It was hard to wait.
While it remains nice to receive gifts, I’ve come more to enjoy watching others open their gifts. We have been blessed to be able to provide our children with gifts, at least some of those on their wish lists. It is a delight to watch their excitement and happiness.
Paul quoted Jesus Christ when he said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35 KJV). There can be a greater joy in the giving of a gift than the receiving of a gift. Even young children can learn this joy.
While we usually think of “things” when we speak of gifts, sometimes the gift of our time can be the more valuable gift to give. Most children enjoy positive time and attention from their parents. Those who are lonely appreciate the gift of a visit, a phone call or a note.
Giving service to others can be a great gift. This can be as simple as helping a neighbor. It can be participating in a project in the community. Or it can be support for a good cause that reaches throughout the world.
Also, there are times when it is good for us to receive gifts from others, whether those be physical gifts or gifts of time and service. When we decline those gifts out of pride, we deprive others of the blessing of giving.
As in all things, Jesus set the example. Usually He was the one to give and those around Him were the ones to receive. However, prior to the Last Supper, “There came unto him a woman having an alabaster box of very precious ointment, and poured it on his head, as he sat at meat” (Matt. 26:7 KJV). Jesus graciously accepted her gift. At times it is important that we do likewise.
King Benjamin taught in the Book of Mormon, “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mos. 2:17). And Jesus said, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matt. 25:40 KJV). The Lord would have us show our love for Him by serving our fellowman.
That can be a great gift at this time of year. Need ideas? Text LIGHT to 71234 to receive suggestions each day.
Christmas remains a favorite time for me to this day, but not for the same reasons. I’ve discovered the joy of giving, and not just at Christmas.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.
