Faith in Focus: More blessed to give

Giving service to others can be a great gift. This can be as simple as helping a neighbor. It can be participating in a project in the community. Or it can be support for a good cause that reaches throughout the world.

Also, there are times when it is good for us to receive gifts from others, whether those be physical gifts or gifts of time and service. When we decline those gifts out of pride, we deprive others of the blessing of giving.

As in all things, Jesus set the example. Usually He was the one to give and those around Him were the ones to receive. However, prior to the Last Supper, “There came unto him a woman having an alabaster box of very precious ointment, and poured it on his head, as he sat at meat” (Matt. 26:7 KJV). Jesus graciously accepted her gift. At times it is important that we do likewise.

King Benjamin taught in the Book of Mormon, “When ye are in the service of your fellow beings ye are only in the service of your God” (Mos. 2:17). And Jesus said, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matt. 25:40 KJV). The Lord would have us show our love for Him by serving our fellowman.

That can be a great gift at this time of year. Need ideas? Text LIGHT to 71234 to receive suggestions each day.

Christmas remains a favorite time for me to this day, but not for the same reasons. I’ve discovered the joy of giving, and not just at Christmas.

Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.

