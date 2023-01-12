Faith in Focus: Monday night wake-up

An amazing thing happened last Monday evening.

In a packed sports stadium, a football player went down and a stunned audience became quiet. On the field he received CPR, medical help and was then transported from the arena in an ambulance.

Then his teammates and personnel knelt to pray for the man. Those watching in the arena were also praying, and if they had no knowledge of a God to whom to pray, they hoped with all their hearts that there were people there who knew how to pray and were doing it. A TV audience of millions joined with them in concern for the seriously injured man.

How is it that strong men, knowingly playing an often violent game are suddenly brought to tears and to their knees in prayer? One of the announcers seemed especially broken by the situation. You could see the compassion on his face and by how subdued he was as he spoke.

People gathered outside the hospital to pray and support the man and medical staff. Some are still praying for him.

Each of them was asking for help, for mercy from someone! It was a stunning picture amidst a world generally convinced we are on our own and can do everything and anything for ourselves.

What happened here? Here in America where we believe we are strong and often invincible. It didn’t matter who the man was, how well he played football or what salary he earned. A man was down, fighting for his life and he needed to keep breathing. Suddenly the people at the game and those watching at home were reminded that there is Someone bigger and beyond them who holds the power of life and death. Someone who gave the first man breath and who gives us every breath we will ever take.

Why do we care about other people? Each of us knows in our hearts that we are not an accident and are not put here by accident but have been created by God. We are made in His image and made to love Him and all mankind. And no matter how deeply marred we are by our own sin or the sin of others, we still reflect the image of our Creator.

Aren’t we thankful? Thankful that when one of our fellow human beings is hurt and we see it, we care.

That is a gift from our Creator. It is a reminder of His care and love for us. A love He showed most fully in sending His own Son to live among us. Jesus felt what we feel, he experienced what we experience and then he willingly gave himself as a substitute on the cross for our sins. He took the punishment that our sins against Him deserve. And because God punished him, the debt is paid. And if we repent of our sins, turn and seek His forgiveness with all of our heart, He will forgive us.

He loves us because he made us. And kindly, like on Monday evening, in his mercy, He reminds us what we all need. Him.