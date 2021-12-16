Faith in Focus: Mocking the poor

There is an unsettling verse in Proverbs 17:5. "Whoever mocks the poor insults his maker. He who is glad at calamity will not go unpunished."

This verse mentions the poor and those who have suffered calamity. There are diverse reasons why a person or family or nation may be in poverty. And only fools view them as all the same. Solomon in this verse is not dealing with the reasons for poverty and disaster. Neither is he instructing us how to help or whether to help.

God is dealing here with our attitude. He speaks of mocking the poor and being glad or gloating over those in calamity. Mocking and gloating go on a lot in our day and age and they are very serious sins. It is certainly dangerous to mock God and to mock the gospel, but in this verse, it is also shown to be dangerous to mock the poor or be glad at the calamity of others.

It is clear why it is dangerous. Solomon tells us here that mocking the poor is insulting or showing contempt for the maker of the poor. God has both created the poor person and brought him into his state of poverty. It is the Lord who gives poverty, as well as riches. The poor and those in calamity have very little defense against mocking and gloating. Therefore, God takes personal offense at such behavior.

Our attitude toward the poor reflects something of what we are. Besides financial need, there are many ways of looking down at people considering them to be poor. Some are not able to think quickly. Some are not so athletic. Some are not able to speak clearly or read well. Some have difficulty making friends. Some have bodily infirmities. Some are not as beautiful as others. Some are awkward. Some seem odd to us. Some have a different language or race from us. These and many others could be opportunities to mock.

It is easy to treat well those we love or those who may benefit us, but if we mock the poor, it reveals an evil heart within. There is heartlessness and wickedness when we consider ourselves better than those different or less fortunate than us. At the end of the verse, God says this will not go unpunished.

The next time you are tempted to mock or gloat, consider 1 Corinthians 4:7, “For who makes you different from anyone else? What do you have that you did not receive? And if you receive it, why do you boast as if you did not?"

There is never a good reason to mock the poor.

In this season marking the birth of Jesus the Christ, it is good to keep in mind that Jesus was born of poor parents in a cave or outbuilding of some kind.

His birth was announced first to shepherds who were despised by most people. He grew up in Nazareth, a town with such a bad reputation that when first hearing the words, “Jesus of Nazareth” one of Jesus’ future disciples replied, “Can anything good come out of Nazareth?” (John 1:46)

Jesus once told a man, “Foxes have holes and birds of the air their nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.” (Luke 9:58)

When Paul was helping to gather an offering for the poor believers in Judea, he reminded the church in Corinth of how condescending the Lord Jesus had been to them with these words, “For you know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though he was rich, yet he became poor, so that you by his poverty might become rich.” (2 Corinthians 8:9)

This referred to his leaving the glories of heaven to come to earth to be born, live among people, die on the cross, be raised from the dead to accomplish salvation for all who believe in him, that we might inherit the glories of heaven.

The focal point of Jesus’ ministry while on earth was the horrible death he died and the suffering he endured before his death.

Many were glad at what appeared to them to be calamity for Jesus. They mocked and derided our Lord in many ways. It would do you great good to read about this in Matthew 27:27-44, Mark 15:16-32 and Luke 22:63-23:39.

Seven hundred years before Jesus came to earth from heaven, Isaiah described him this way:

"He was despised and rejected by men;

A man of sorrows and acquainted with grief;

As one from whom men hide their faces

He was despised and we esteemed him not." (Isaiah 53:3)

“Whoever mocks the poor insults his maker. He who is glad at calamity will not go unpunished.”

Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.

