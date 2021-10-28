Faith in Focus: Meditation in camping

The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands. (Psalms 19:1)

I think I know why country people are more God-fearing than city people. It is something camping has taught me.

The first few days of camping I generally and genuinely do not enjoy. I find myself thinking, why have I gone to all this trouble to live like a hillbilly? I am washing dishes in a tub, cooking meals over a fire, drying socks on a line, fetching water in a bucket, etc. And this is supposed to be my vacation! But I find after a few days something happens; my soul begins to relax and sync with the rhythm of nature.

When camping, you can’t help but spend most your time outdoors. You become aware of things you usually don’t notice during “normal” daily life: the sharp morning air, a gurgling creek, a leaf twirling to the ground, the fragrance of fresh pine, the pulsating glow of “live” embers in a waning campfire. Food tastes better and my morning coffee has more flavor.

Somehow these experiences are therapeutic. This is why people spend money, effort and their precious vacation days to camp “like hillbillies.”

But I believe it is something more than just getting back to nature. People of faith believe God created the natural world. The world of cities, (streetlights, buses, buildings and elevators) people made. Cities are amazing places, but they are a step removed from God’s creation. Camping compels you to live smack dab in the middle of God’s creation, away from the city.

Though this may at first feel uncomfortable, eventually, something deep inside you begins to resonate with your surroundings. After a few days adjusting, you begin to feel refreshed, your heart rate slows, your feel your spirit relaxing, renewing. You stand in awe under a canopy of stars or may watch a beetle climb a twig with sincere and surprising interest. You notice the clouds morphing overhead. You spontaneously strike up conversation with strangers camped nearby and swap stories. You wonder how you spent so much time watching T.V. at home.

Perhaps most importantly, you begin to remember your place in the world—that you are a part of this wonderful creation but far from the center of it. You are humbled by the beauty and vastness and intricacy of it all.

If you are a person of faith, you will likely sense the presence of the Creator, which is natural since you are surrounded by His creation. And this, I think, is why country people are generally more God-fearing than city people.

Renee Kiel holds a doctor of ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. She lives in Carlisle with her husband and their miniature poodle.

