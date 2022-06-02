Faith in Focus: Lumpy crossings

“I ask not only on behalf of these, but also on behalf of those who will believe in me through their word, that they may all be one.” (John 17:20-21a)

The great theologian Karl Barth wrote, “Take your Bible and take your newspaper, and read both. But interpret newspapers from your Bible.” As all of you reading this, I, too, subscribe to The Sentinel and read the paper daily. Of late, I do so with a heavy heart. Uvalde, Buffalo, Ukraine, the abortion debate, bitter partisan politics, it is a lot to take in and bear.

As a pastor, I have presided at bedsides as people have drawn their last earthly breath. It is a holy and somber thing. I have sometimes been asked, “What were their last words?” Naturally, we give people’s final words on this earth weight and attention.

John’s gospel dedicates a remarkable five chapters to Jesus’ final words, if you will. Chapters 13-17 all take place on Jesus’ last night with his disciples, just before his betrayal and crucifixion. This section of scripture culminates with Jesus’ prayer in which he prays not only for his disciples, but for all future believers, which includes you and me. And what does Jesus pray for, specifically? He prays that we “may all be one.”

Given today’s headlines, I infer this prayer has yet to be realized. Yet, I do not give up hope.

The phrase “thoughts and prayers” have been met with derision in our culture of late, and I understand the criticism. Still, I gently submit that most meaningful feats accomplished on this rotating sphere likely began as tiny seeds of “thoughts and prayers.” As such, I have not given up on Jesus’ prayer for unity.

During my service in Afghanistan, I observed that when U.S. commanders met with tribal leaders to negotiate, they would be asked to first sit down, sometimes for hours, and leisurely drink tea and make small talk. As support staff, I thought this was a cultural oddity and waste of time. “Why can’t we just get down to the business at hand?” I wondered impatiently.

Now, I understand that in a part of the world where strife, war and enmity run deep, going back hundreds, even thousands of years, they have learned the immeasurable value of making time, lots of time, to sit and drink tea together. I see now that they weren’t just making small talk, they were establishing their shared humanity. This was not a waste of time; it was wisdom borne out of generations of pain and human suffering.

Pádraig Ó Tuama is the former leader the Corrymeela community of Northern Ireland, which is described as a place of refuge and healing in the midst of violent, sectarian division. He tells the story that for many years, the community believe that “Corrymeela” meant “place of harmony,” or some such sentiment. Then, one day a visitor who happened to be an expert in ancient Gaelic arrived. He told them that actually, “Corrymeela” meant “place of lumpy crossings.”

At first, they were surprised and disappointed to learn this was their true namesake, but on reflection, Ó Tuama thought it fitting since Corrymeela was a place where people with different worldviews often engaged in “lumpy conversations.”

I have a son who is a combat engineer in an Army bridge unit. He tells me that erecting a temporary river bridge is difficult, labor-intensive work. It requires a huge coordination of effort, people and materials. The process, he says, cannot be rushed, yet they work as quickly as possible. Each task must be performed incrementally, step by step, all atop unstable and unpredictable moving water.

Likewise, building bridges between people may sound enjoyable, but it is, in truth, arduous work. It, too, must be approached carefully, incrementally, step by step, with much respect for the difficulty and tenuousness of the endeavor. Yet, a bridge, once built, enables communities to flourish and prosper. Bridge-building, both literally and metaphorically, is an essential skill for the betterment and, dare I say, survival of humanity.

As people who believe God inhabits this earth, it is our privilege and responsibility to help create and foster spaces for holy, healing conversations. It can happen anywhere since God is everywhere. As children of God, we can help create earthly spaces where souls can meet to converse, discover, listen and understand. People may argue and disagree, and there may be “lumpy crossings,” but, with much thought and prayer, these conversations can take place under the divine umbrella of respect and realization of each other’s shared humanity. Jesus prayed for this, and I still believe.

The Rev. Renee Kiel holds a doctor of ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She currently serves as a U.S. Army Chaplain and lives in Carlisle with her husband and their miniature poodle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0