Faith in Focus: Longing for justice and in need of mercy

In recent months, our nation and even the world have been captivated with issues of justice. People the world over have taken to the streets crying out for justice to be done. When a wrong has been committed, or at least perceived to have been committed, there is an innate desire in every human heart for justice that demands the wrong somehow be put right.

These cries for justice are another reminder that we are living in a world where unjust acts are committed every single day. This situation is not how it was when the world began, made by our just and loving Creator as a world that was very good (Genesis 1:31). But when humanity rebelled against God, then humanity and the world were plunged into a fallen condition in which evil and unjust acts are committed.

Adam and Eve disobeyed their Creator, and unjustly blamed one another, and even God, for their wrongdoing (Genesis 3:12-13). Cain unjustly murdered his brother Abel and pretended to know nothing about it as Abel’s blood cried to God for justice from the ground (Genesis 4:10). Lamech unjustly retaliated against a young man who wounded him by murdering him (Genesis 4:23). This world continued to degenerate to the point that “the wickedness of man was great in the earth” and “every intention of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually”. (Genesis 6:5).