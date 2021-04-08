Faith in Focus: Living in the light of the resurrection

While Easter Sunday has come and gone, the significance of that first Easter over 2,000 years ago remains at the center of the Christian’s life and faith every day of the year. And the Christian celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ not only on Easter Sunday, but also every single Sunday of the year, for Jesus rose from the dead on the first day of the week.

But what is so significant about the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead? Consider its significance for the past, present and future.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a past historical event that occurred over 2,000 years ago. Jesus the Messiah was crucified on a Roman cross, buried in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathea, and three days later he rose from the dead.

This historical event is so central to the Christian faith that the Apostle Paul writes, “And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain” (1 Corinthians 15:14).

Why would the Christian’s faith be in vain if Christ has not been raised? As Paul goes on to say, “And if Christ has not been raised your faith is futile and you are still in your sins” (1 Corinthians 15:17).