Faith in Focus: Life during the pandemic

Many of our ancestors, of all faiths and ethnicities, lived through far worse situations. I am reminded, of course, of the flu pandemic in 1918. How did people cope with that, watching family members, neighbors and friends get sick and die, and being unable to help? How did people cope with the Blitz in London during the Second World War?

And of course there are even worse things that people have made it through. I think of the survivors of the Holocaust or the survivors of the massacres in Bosnia in 1995. I think of all those who are refugees today from Syria and from other countries, where conflict is part of daily life. They are living in far greater Hell than we are with pandemic isolation.

After my phone and internet were re-connected (many thanks to heroic phone technicians who are still working), I felt better and started to try to reach out more to people. I started reaching out to my elderly neighbors who are as lonely as me. It was wonderful just to chat with them on the phone.

I felt very blessed when a nearby friend needed to talk about some serious issues in her life. She came to my house, and we sat outside behind my house, staying at least 10 feet away from each other. We were lucky to be able to talk for three hours in lovely weather, and to maintain a safe distance. We both needed that.