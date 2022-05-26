Faith in Focus: Lessons in counting Omer

I must admit that I am still finishing up a few Passover leftovers in my fridge, even though we are now well into spring and it is green and lovely outside.

I delight in seeing all this returning greenery. Plants are growing again—a big sigh of relief! Farmers are planting and getting this year’s crops started. In Israel, where it is a warmer climate, crops such as barley have been growing for a while and were ready to start harvesting around Passover.

On the second day of Passover, we began the Counting of the Omer. Omer means “sheaf” of barley. We count the Omer each day for 50 days; those 50 days end with the holiday of Shavuot.

How do we do that? We recite the prayer “Today is the first (10th, 15th, 40th, etc.) Day of the Counting of the Omer,” adding this recitation into our daily prayers. Why do we count sheaves of barley? Passover marks not only the miracle of the Jews deliverance from Egypt, but also marks the beginning of the barley harvest in ancient Israel.

On the second day of Passover, in ancient Israel, Jews were required to bring an Omer of barley to the Temple as an offering. Counting of the Omer is a period of partial mourning for Jews; during these seven weeks, Jews refrain from celebrations, from dancing, from feasting and from holding weddings.

There at least two reasons for this tradition. First, most ancient people depended entirely on agricultural yield, to feed them throughout the year. The spring was a period of food insecurity, because they were running out of stored food, and because it was uncertain how good the harvest would be. It was as though they felt that they needed to refrain from happy events until they were sure of the harvest yield.

A second, more traditional reason for the refraining from happy events is that during the spring of the year 132 of the Common Era, during the period of Bar Kochba’s revolt against the Romans, all but five of the 24,000 students of Rabbi Akiba were struck by a terrible plague and died.

But there is one day, during the period of the Omer counting, on which weddings and other celebrations may occur. This holiday, known as Lag Be-Omer, meaning “the 33rd day of Omer,” which just occurred last week on May 19. According to tradition, on this day the plague, which had killed all but five of Rabbi Akiba’s students, ended.

Also during the period of the Bar Kochba rebellion many famous rabbis were hiding from the Romans, who forbade them from teaching. Nonetheless, Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai lived secretly in a cave in the Galilean hills for 13 years but continued to teach. Each year the children of Galilee would visit the Rabbi on the 33rd day of the Omer, dressed as hunters, carrying bows and arrows, to fool the Romans.

Tradition also teaches that Lag Be-Omer was the day of the year on which Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai later died. In Israel, the holiday is celebrated by the lighting of bonfires and visits to the tomb of Rabbi Simeon Ben Yochai. Families enjoy getting out for picnics on this day. Also, children and teachers go out to the fields carrying bows and rubber-tipped arrows, as though they were hunters. Lag Be-Omer is also known as Yom Ha-Moreh, a day to honor all teachers.

The counting of the Omer continues for a total of 50 days (seven weeks) and ends on the holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of Weeks (Shavuot is Hebrew for “weeks”), which will begin on Saturday evening, June 4 , and run to nightfall of Monday, June 6.

Shavuot is a holiday with two traditional meanings. First, it is a holiday to celebrate the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people at Mt. Sinai. Second it is the festival to celebrate the grain harvest and the first summer fruits. In ancient days, two loaves of bread, made from the newly harvested grain, were brought to the Temple as a gift to God. Also, the first fruits of the land, such as grapes, figs, and honey, were brought to the Temple for God. Therefore, on Shavuot, we celebrate God’s great gift of the Torah to each of us, and we also celebrate the bounty of the harvest, which is God’s gift to us each year.

On Shavuot, the Book of Ruth is read because of its description of the barley harvest. There is an important lesson for us in this book of the Bible. Ruth, who had been widowed, and thus impoverished, went out to glean from the fields because she had no other way to get food for herself and Naomi (there was no such thing as a widow’s pension back then).

The Torah has always required us to leave the corners of our fields and our vineyards un-harvested, so that the poor can come and glean, in order to be able to eat. Yes, most of us are not farmers today, but this requirement is still incumbent on us. We should be leaving a portion of our earnings and our bounty in to help feed those who are in need. We are responsible for each other!

At Shavuot we thank God for the fruits of the earth that sustain our bodies, and for God’s Teaching, the Torah, which sustains our lives and souls. We do not face the risk of wholesale starvation every spring, like our ancestors did, when they worked hard and hoped for a good harvest. But still there are many people in our prosperous country who go hungry every day.

Hunger in our country and in our communities is caused by how poorly and unfairly our society allocates resources, not by scarce food supplies. Let us show our gratitude for the coming of spring and the bounty in which we live, by working to make those same blessings available to everyone.

