Faith in Focus: Learning from historic disasters

We are in the middle of summer, and again I was wondering what I should write about. No major Jewish holidays happen in July, so there was no obvious topic. Then I looked at the Jewish calendar, noticed that the month of Tammuz started on June 29.

I wrote about this month three years ago, and I have written several times, in previous years, about Tisha B’Av (ninth day of Av), which will be on Aug. 7 this year. There will be a minor Fast Day on the 17th of Tammuz, which will be on Sunday, July 17. So I decided to write again about these fast days.

The 17th of Tammuz is a minor fast day, called “Tzom Tammuz.” This fast is usually observed only by the most religious Jews. The 17th of Tammuz is the date of several tragic events in Jewish history. In the year 586 BCE, the sacrifices and worship in the Temple were stopped. That is because eight days earlier, on the 9th of Tammuz, King Nebuchadnezzar of Babylon, who had been laying siege to Jerusalem, breached the walls of the city. Also, in the year 69 CE, the walls of Jerusalem were breached by the Romans on the 17th of Tammuz, and afterward they lay siege to the city.

Following the tragedies of Tammuz, there came the tragedies that occurred in history on the day of Tisha B’Av. These include the destruction of the first and second Temples, the razing of Jerusalem by the Romans in 132 CE, the expulsion of the Jews from Spain by Ferdinand and Isabella in 1492, and then the deportation of Jewish residents of the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942. Tisha B’Av is a day of mourning for large scale disasters that affected the Jewish people throughout their history.

So what does this mean for us today? Like many people, I was shocked by recent court decisions and legislation that have taken away rights from women. And now we wait in trepidation wondering what other rights they will take away from us.

I am afraid for younger women of child-bearing age; I am afraid that my nieces and my great-niece are going to be living with fewer basic human rights than I have had: the right to control their own bodies, and the right to make their own health care decisions. I am afraid for my gay and lesbian friends; will their rights to love and marriage be taken away too? I am afraid for children and people everywhere, whose lives will continue to be in danger because the courts continue to value guns over people’s lives, especially children’s lives. I am afraid for all life on this planet, since courts and politicians are hampering necessary government regulations needed to address climate change.

This is a very dark time for many of the citizens of this country, regardless of their religious persuasion.

I realize, though, that the Jewish months of Tammuz and Av, with all those historic tragedies and fast days, have something to teach me. Yes, during the months of Tammuz and Av, many terrible tragedies happened to the Jewish people throughout history. And yet, all these many years later, the Jewish people, the Jewish faith, is still here and thriving, despite all those tragedies.

How did the Jewish people survive all these events? I believe that they persisted. They kept on believing and moving forward, despite these losses. They believed that these horrendous events and all their losses were not the end of the story. They believed that things could get better for their descendants. They believed that the future could be better. They took to heart what Rabbi Tarfon said 2,000 years ago: “It is not your responsibility to finish the work of perfecting the world, but you are not free to desist from it either.”

So that is what I am going to try to do — to persist, to believe in the future, and to do what I can to make the world better. We have to move forward with hope and determination, since those who threaten our rights want us to give up. But those who are working to take away the rights of others will not win in the end. By working together, we, the marvelously diverse human beings in this country, will get our basic human rights recognized and protected again.