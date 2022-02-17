Faith in Focus: Leap Month in Jewish calendar

The Jewish community celebrated Tu Bi-Shevat a month ago, Jan. 16-17, and our next holiday is Purim, which will be a month from now, March 16-17.

As I was starting to work on this column, I realized how odd it is that there are two months between Tu Bi-Shevat and Purim. Then it hit me! This is a Leap Year in the Jewish Calendar. But it is not a Leap Year in the “secular”/Gregorian calendar.

So what is a Leap Year in the Jewish Calendar? This means that this year, year 5782, per the Jewish calendar, we have two months of Adar. Some Jews call such a year, a year with 13 months instead of the usual 12 months, a “pregnant” year.

As you know, the secular calendar has a 4-year cycle for leap years — one day added every fourth year. The Jewish calendar has a Leap Month, called Adar II, the second month of Adar, that is added in seven times in a 19-year cycle.

How this works is that a second month of Adar, between the “regular” Adar and the month of Nisan, is added in year 3, 6, 8, 11, 24, 17 and 19 of the 19-year cycle. By the way, this year, 5782, is the fourth leap year (so year 11) in the 19-year cycle. The leap year cycle insures that we don’t have Rosh Hashanah in January or Passover in October.

This is much more complicated than the secular calendar, where we know that leap years come every four years during an even-numbered year (next leap year will be 2024). But this year, Adar II will start on March 3, 2022, so Passover will start very late, on evening of April 15, 2022.

The Jewish Calendar is a lunar-based calendar that gets "adjusted" through leap years in order to keep in sync with the secular calendar. The Jewish lunar calendar has only 354 days each year, instead of the secular calendar’s 365 days.

I tried to figure this out mathematically. Lunar month equals 28 days, right? Multiplying that times 12, one gets only 336 days to the year. So add another month of 28 days, and one gets 364 days. And the Gregorian Calendar is 365 days. I did not know how they compute 354 days for the Jewish lunar calendar.

So I got curious and looked it up on Wikipedia. This is mind-boggling. I quote here from the Wikipedia article on “Hebrew Calendar”:

“The Hebrew lunar year is about 11 days shorter than the solar year and uses the 19-year Metonic cycle to bring it into line with the solar year, with the addition of an intercalary month every two or three years, for a total of seven times in 19 years. Even with this intercalation, the average Hebrew calendar year is longer by about 6 minutes and 40 seconds than the current mean tropical year, so that every 216 years the Hebrew calendar will fall a day behind the current mean tropical year.”

If you are feeling nerdy and want to dig into the details, I highly recommend the very long Wikipedia article. I learned a lot of interesting facts about the calendar, of which I will share a few.

First is the names of most of the Hebrew months. The mention of names of months of the year, in the Hebrew Bible books that were written prior to the Babylonian exile, includes only four names and the rest are numbered only. These four names are “Aviv” (spring) the first month; “Ziv” (light), the second month; “Ethanim” (strong), the seventh month; and “Bul,” the eighth month.

Well, those names did not last. As you know, the Jewish people were carried off to Babylon after the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE. And while in Babylon, they adopted the Babylonian month names. This is where we got the names we now use: Nisan, Iyyar, Sivan, Tammuz, Av, Elul, Tishri, Cheshvan, Kislev, Tevet, Shevat, and Adar.

And each of these months has 29 or 30 days, not just 28! So that explains how they come up with 354 days in a non-leap year.

Between the years 70 CE and 1178 CE, groups started to compute the calendar mathematically. Before that time, the months were determined based on the appearance of the new moon each month, and signal fires were lit to notify all communities of Israel the new month. This is why in Jewish communities outside of the land of Israel observe some holidays (like Rosh Hashanah) for two days, due to uncertainties in the calendar outside the Land of Israel, where they could not easily get fire signals. The rules that are used today to calculate the calendar were finally written by Maimonides in his Mishneh Torah in 1178.

The Wikipedia article gets into many details for astronomical computations, as well as other calendars used by diverse Jewish communities. This includes a Karaite calendar, a Samaritan calendar, a Qumran (Dead Sea Scrolls) calendar, and calendars used by Jewish communities in Egypt and Babylon. If you want to dig deep, this article goes very deep!

I started this whole article when I was thinking about the two months between Tu Bi-Shevat and Purim. But while digging into this I learned some other new things. There is a holiday know as “Purim Katan,” Little Purim, that occurs during Leap years, like this year, in the first month of Adar, Adar I. During Leap Years the “regular” Purim occurs in Adar II, i.e next month. This year, Purim Katan will start Monday evening, Feb. 14 and run through Tuesday. There are no special observances, but some prayers may be omitted from the daily prayer services.

Also historically, Jewish communities around the world would establish a local “Purim” holiday to commemorate deliverance from a catastrophe or from an anti-semitic law or ruler. One cited is Purim Vinz, celebrated in Frankfurt, Germany, to remember an attempt by Vincenz Fettmilch to exterminate the Jewish community there in 1616-1620. The Jewish community of Hebron celebrated an extra holiday called “Window Purim,” in which the community was saved by the mysterious appearance of a bag of money in a window that enabled the community to pay off an extortion fee to the Ottoman Pasha.

Oh, it is amazing what one can find in Wikipedia! Have a fantastic time nerding out on all these fascinating facts!

Emily Burt-Hedrick is the president of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.

