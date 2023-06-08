The New Testament recounts the story of a man named Saul. He was a Pharisee, one of the religious leaders of the Jews. He was very active in hunting down and imprisoning the followers of Jesus. Saul was known and feared by them. Little did he know how much that would change.

In an effort to find more followers of Jesus, Saul headed from Jerusalem to Damascus. On the way there, a light fell on Saul and he heard the voice of a person who identified himself as Jesus. Jesus told Saul, “It is hard for thee to kick against the pricks.” (Acts 9:5 KJV)

Kicking against the pricks is a reference to the goads that people used to get oxen to move. A sharp stick would be used to poke the ox. Sometimes the ox would kick. Of course this did not hurt the person. Sometimes the ox would kick a piece of the hardware used to harness them. This would only hurt the ox.

I do not know what “pricks” Saul may have received. Perhaps he had misgivings as he stood by one of the followers of Jesus (Stephen) as he was stoned to death. Maybe he had thoughts and feelings that made him question the rightness of the things he was doing. I don’t know, and I don’t know that Saul ever shared that. But something had prepared him.

When the light fell upon him and he heard the voice, Saul asked, “Who are thou, Lord?” (Acts 9:5 KJV) When Jesus identified himself, Saul seems to have immediately accepted that. His next question was indicative of the man he was. “Lord what wilt thou have me do?” (Acts 9:6 KJV)

Saul was struck blind during this experience and later had his sight restored to him by a follower of Jesus Christ. We have his story in the book of "The Acts of the Apostles." Saul became a believer and was later renamed Paul, the name by which we know him today.

Saul received an answer to his question, “what wilt thou have me do?” and we have some of his letters in the New Testament as a testimony of his conversion. He became a fearless missionary for Jesus Christ.

In our lives we may sometimes receive “pricks.” These pricks may be thoughts and feelings about some good thing to do. They may be about stopping some not-so-good thing that we do. We may look back and realize that something we said or did was hurtful to someone. There are many ways these little pricks may come. All are intended to bring us closer to Jesus Christ and to make us more like Him.

The prophet Mormon taught, “All things which are good cometh of God.” (Mor. 7:12) If we get a little prick and it comes again and again, we should pay attention and follow it. We’ll be happier, and it may just bless the lives of people around us.

Saul/Paul made a big change in his life. He and many others were blessed for it. We probably don’t need to make that big a change, but his example gives us hope that it is possible. With the Lord’s help.