Faith in Focus: Just one thing

Martha was angry. She was doing all the work preparing the meal while Mary, her sister, sat in the living room talking with Jesus. Finally, Martha’s anger bubbled over, and she exclaimed to Jesus, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do the work by myself? Tell her to help me!”

I imagine Jesus smiling as he tenderly replied, “Martha, Martha, you are worried and distracted by so many things, but only one thing is necessary. Mary has chosen it, and it shall not be taken from her.” (Luke 10:38-42)

One Thing, only one thing is necessary. David knew this One Thing, even as a boy. When he brought food and supplies to his older brothers on the battlefield, David witnessed the giant Goliath taunting the Israelite Army, “Who will fight me? Send out your champion to fight!” David was angered by Goliath’s words and asked, “Who is this man that defies the armies of the living God?”

Then David, seeing no one else step forward, said that he would fight the giant.

Of course, initially the soldiers laughed at David. They reminded him he was only a boy with zero battlefield experience, and he wanted to go up against Goliath?! It was crazy. But David was insistent, so they took him to King Saul and Saul consented. He gave David his own armor, but when they outfitted David with Saul’s helmet, breastplate, sword, shield and spear, David was weighed down and said, “I can’t fight like this – it’s not my way!” So, they took it all off.

David knew he didn’t need Saul’s armor or weapons; deep in his heart David knew he already had the One Thing, the only thing he needed. The contest turned out to be a one-shot, one-kill event, and on that day, a shepherd boy defeated the mighty giant. (1 Samuel 17)

The apostle Paul also knew the “One Thing,” the only thing needed. As he sat in prison in Rome, he wrote to the congregation of believers in Philippi, “I have learned the secret of contentment – whether I have a full belly, or if I am hungry, whether I have plenty, or nothing. Whatever the situation, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13)

I think we can all sympathize with Martha. She was doing her best to be a good host, and she probably was a great cook. No doubt she was known in her community as the hostess with the most-ess! Martha was in her element in the kitchen, she enjoyed it, and it was important to her to do things right.

But on that day, Martha lost sight of the One Thing – the most important thing! On that day, Martha mistakenly thought that she was the host. She was in the kitchen chopping onions, not realizing that the real Host was sitting in her living room, and the Meal was already taking place!

I want to shout to her, “Martha, wake up! Open your eyes! The Bread of Life is in your home serving Living Water for all to drink! Drop your dish towel, put down your paring knife and join Mary at Jesus’ feet so you can soak it up! It’s the only One Thing truly needed, and you don’t want to miss it because you are busy boiling the potatoes!”

If Jesus dropped in on you unexpectedly, what might he find you distracted by in life? What might he say is unnecessarily worrying and bothering you today? What is keeping you from seeing the “One Thing” needed?

When my mom lay dying of cancer over 30 years ago, our pastor asked her if she had a final message for her children, and she did. Our pastor relayed her words to us shortly after her death. I thought about that as I wrote this meditation. I think if I ever lay dying, and a pastor asks me if I have any final words for my children, I think I know what I might say: “Tell them to hold close Jesus’ words in Luke 10:42: Only One Thing is necessary – just One Thing.”

The Rev. Renee Kiel holds a doctor of ministry from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and is an ordained pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. She currently serves as a U.S. Army Chaplain and lives in Carlisle with her husband and their miniature poodle.