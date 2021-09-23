Faith in Focus: 'Judge not that you be not judged'

“Judge not that you be not judged.” Christians often hear these words when we try to speak to unbelievers about their need of Christ or of the moral decay in our nation or even what is sinful in God’s eyes.
Curiously, most people who quote these words wouldn’t know they were spoken by Jesus Christ to his disciples and wouldn’t have a clue where to find them in the Bible.
But what did Jesus mean when He said, “Judge not that ye be not judged”?
Read Matthew 7 sometime and you should be able to see that much of the chapter is about making judgments. Our Lord was telling his disciples not to be hypocrites when they make judgments about other people. Being picky about the behavior of others while not dealing with far more serious behavior of our own. The speck in your brother’s eye and the log in your own. (Matt 7:1-5)
In verse 6 Jesus warns his disciples there are some people who will act like dogs and pigs, trampling the Word of God if we try to talk to them about holy things. So, we have to make good judgments about when we speak.
In verses 7-11 our faithful Lord reminds us we need to seek our Father in heaven in prayer for the wisdom to make right judgments. (James 1:5 and Luke 11:13 shed additional light here.)
In verse 12 Christ helps us judge how to treat other people.
In verses 13 and 14 Jesus tells us there are two choices people will make. One leads to life and there are few who find it. There is also the easy choice many make, but it leads to destruction. Those choices are based on the judgments we make.
In verse 15-20 Jesus warns about the teachers we listen to. There are false prophets, but they don’t seem like false prophets. There always have been false prophets or false teachers and there will always be until Christ returns. We need to be able to recognize them. We are to judge them carefully by the fruits they produce. (The way they live, whether they are faithful to God’s Word, whether they draw people away from Christ.)
In verses 21-23 Jesus reminds us it is not enough to call him “Lord,” to preach in his name, to cast out demons or do other “miracles” in Jesus’ name. None of this is evidence of God’s grace in the heart. Great claims and apparent gifts mean nothing if there is no heart change. We all better make good judgments about what we claim for ourselves and who we listen to, because on Judgment Day Jesus will declare to many, “I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.”
Finally, in verses 24-27 Christ speaks of the response people have when they hear these words of Christ. There are those who will do what he says and those who will not. He uses the comparison of building one house on the rock (which is Christ) and another house on sand. One is wise, the other foolish because of the judgments they make about their foundations.
The crowds were astonished at Jesus’ teaching. Why? He taught them “as one having authority, and not as their scribes.” They weren’t used to hearing truth directed at their hearts. Christ’s words surprised and often angered those who hated Him.
Jesus’ words, “Judge not that ye be not judged,” were not meant to discourage those honestly concerned for the eternal souls of others, warning them that we will all be judged at the glorious second coming of this same Lord Jesus Christ. People who call those warnings “judging” often respond that way because it makes them uncomfortable. It is easier to accuse the messenger than think seriously about eternity.
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.