Faith in Focus: 'Judge not that you be not judged'

In verses 13 and 14 Jesus tells us there are two choices people will make. One leads to life and there are few who find it. There is also the easy choice many make, but it leads to destruction. Those choices are based on the judgments we make.

In verse 15-20 Jesus warns about the teachers we listen to. There are false prophets, but they don’t seem like false prophets. There always have been false prophets or false teachers and there will always be until Christ returns. We need to be able to recognize them. We are to judge them carefully by the fruits they produce. (The way they live, whether they are faithful to God’s Word, whether they draw people away from Christ.)

In verses 21-23 Jesus reminds us it is not enough to call him “Lord,” to preach in his name, to cast out demons or do other “miracles” in Jesus’ name. None of this is evidence of God’s grace in the heart. Great claims and apparent gifts mean nothing if there is no heart change. We all better make good judgments about what we claim for ourselves and who we listen to, because on Judgment Day Jesus will declare to many, “I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.”