Faith in Focus: Jesus Christ and superheroes

While other superheroes are often found fighting bad guys, the most physical event recorded for Jesus was driving the moneychangers out of the temple. He was more focused on doing good than fighting evil. His method was to teach the people. Then, as they were converted, they would abandon evil on their own.

While there is some satisfaction in seeing the bad guys defeated, Jesus taught His followers to “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you." (Matt. 5:44 KJV)

This does not mean that followers of Christ’s teachings do not defend the defenseless. It does not mean staying in an abusive relationship. It does not mean allowing evil to run rampant. It does mean that we are concerned about the eternal welfare of those who wrong us.

We must not allow hate to enter our hearts. Jesus said He is the Light of the World. Hate brings darkness into us. We want to bring as much light into our lives as we can. Every person we see, good or bad, is a son or daughter of God. The Lord gives each of us a chance to repent and change. That is a change He wants for us. It’s a change He wants for everyone.