Faith in Focus: Jesus Christ and superheroes

When I was young, there were a lot of cowboy shows on TV. “Bonanza,” “Maverick,” “Gunsmoke” and “The Lone Ranger” come to mind. Later I remember police shows, then doctor and hospital shows. Sometimes I would pretend I was the hero and, in that role, model their behavior.
Today it seems that we have more superheroes. I remember (barely) the TV show “Adventures of Superman” from the 1950s. In the '60s there was the campy “Batman” show, and we had “Wonder Woman” in the '70s. Today there’s a large variety of superhero shows.
The cowboy shows had a hero who would protect the innocent and catch the bad guys. Those heroes may have had a special skill that made them so effective, but underneath they were people like us.
Most superheroes, on the other hand, are not like us. They have one or more powers that make them different and that allow them to better fight the bad guys. That may make it more difficult to identify with the superhero, but I expect young people still sometimes try to model the behavior.
Jesus Christ is a different kind of superhero. While He did have special powers, He used them to bless the lives of the people around him. He didn’t have a special outfit. He wore the clothes other people wore in his time. He was not immune to damage, but bled, got hungry and got tired just like we do.
While other superheroes are often found fighting bad guys, the most physical event recorded for Jesus was driving the moneychangers out of the temple. He was more focused on doing good than fighting evil. His method was to teach the people. Then, as they were converted, they would abandon evil on their own.
While there is some satisfaction in seeing the bad guys defeated, Jesus taught His followers to “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you." (Matt. 5:44 KJV)
This does not mean that followers of Christ’s teachings do not defend the defenseless. It does not mean staying in an abusive relationship. It does not mean allowing evil to run rampant. It does mean that we are concerned about the eternal welfare of those who wrong us.
We must not allow hate to enter our hearts. Jesus said He is the Light of the World. Hate brings darkness into us. We want to bring as much light into our lives as we can. Every person we see, good or bad, is a son or daughter of God. The Lord gives each of us a chance to repent and change. That is a change He wants for us. It’s a change He wants for everyone.
Jesus had the power to lay down His life and to take it again. (See John 10:17.) This He did in a quiet way without any fanfare. It was done as a sacrifice for us. Because of Him, we will be able to live again too. (See 1 Cor. 15:22.)
Right now it may seem that evil has the upper hand. The time will come when Jesus will return in power and glory. Then good will triumph over evil. There will come a day of judgment when “the Lord will judge all men [and women] according to their works, according to the desire of their hearts." (Doctrine & Covenants 137:9)
The superheroes we see on TV and in movies are dramatic and exciting. Fortunately for us, the Lord is tender and merciful. Those who have done wrong and have not taken the opportunity to repent and change will someday receive the consequences of their deeds. But the Lord will take no joy in it. We shouldn’t either.
We can trust the Lord to judge righteous judgment in His own time. (See Thess. 1:5.) In the meantime we can enjoy the exploits of superheroes, but let’s model our behavior after Jesus Christ and go about doing good to all.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.