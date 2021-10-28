Faith in Focus: Islam and women's rights

Islam, for its followers, is the “way of life,” and Holy Quran is the book that provides guidance, which is in a way like a “user’s manual” to lead a truthful and peaceful life.

Most importantly, Holy Quran is the word of God (Allah the Almighty). On the other hand, the Sunnah (traditions and practices followed by prophet Mohammed PBUH-Peace be upon him) is the practical way to follow Islam. So, based on the above statements, the followers of Islam in theory can be the best human beings if they follow the Holy Quran in the way it is intended to be followed.

But it is not that easy, as each of us can understand and interpret it’s meaning in many different ways. And these differences in the interpretation may lead to misunderstandings and misconceptions not only among Muslims but also among others.

One of those misconceptions associated with Islam is unfair women’s rights. To put into perspective, women’s rights in Islam can be divided into six basic categories: spiritual, economic, social, educational, legal and political. In this article, my intention is to provide the reader with a basic outline regarding Islam and women’s rights covering the above categories.

Islam gives a great deal of importance to education regardless of gender. The first guidance given to the mankind in the Qur’an was “Iqra,” i.e. to read, recite or proclaim. And according to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), it is obligatory for every Muslim, male or female, to acquire knowledge.

Regarding spiritual rights for women in Islam; the Qur’an makes it clear that the spiritual and moral duties for men and women are essentially the same and also, that God’s (Allah’s) reward and punishment is in no way connected with one’s gender. In fact, there are certain liberties given to women, like pregnant ladies and menstruating women need not fast during those conditions. Moreover, not many people know that only one woman has a chapter named after her in the Holy Quran, which is Mary (Surah Maryam: chapter number- 19). For Muslims, Mary symbolizes the best of modesty for both men and women.

Moving on with the economic rights, any adult woman has the right to own or to dispose any of her own property in any way she feels fit, irrespective of whether she is single or married. She can also work, and most importantly, the job a woman does should be within the modesty levels and in line with Islamic rules and no one can force her to work.

The best example is that of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) wife, Bibi Khadija (RA) who was a very successful businesswoman and transacted through her husband Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

When it comes to running the household, women have no financial obligations, and it is the duty of the man to look after the financial aspects. If a woman earns any income during her marital life, the income is entirely hers and she is not entitled to spend a single penny on the household, and she can spend it in any legitimate manner as she may desire.

The Islamic law gives more financial security to women than to men. During marriage as per the Islamic law, the bride is entitled to a marital gift (mostly money) called “Meher” from the husband, which is entirely hers and she does not have to give this gift to her husband or father, and she can do anything lawful with it. This marital gift (Meher) symbolizes love, affection and commitment.

On the other hand, women do not have to give any dowry to men, and men do not have any right to ask or demand dowry from women. Moreover, in unfortunate situations like divorce or widowhood, under the Islamic rights, women are guaranteed full financial support.

Even though women’s rights are outlined very clearly under Islamic laws, it is very unfortunate to see many misconceptions and myths gaining strength due to misinterpretations, cultural norms and concealed political motives. In the end, I really hope that you were able to gain a better understanding about women’s rights in Islam and will play a role in debunking the myths floating out there.

Safoora Azeem was born and raised in India and has been a resident of Pennsylvania for the past 20 years. She currently works as a clinical dietitian at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

