Faith in Focus: Is there only one way to God?

It is common to hear someone in our relativistic and pluralistic age state that there are many ways to God.
“You have your way, and I have mine,” they might say. Or “All roads lead to heaven.” Or something like, “All major religions are equally valid and basically teach the same thing.”
But do they?
If you examine the major world religions (not to mention the many other religions in the world), you will find they have very different conceptions of God. For example, Buddhism does not believe in a personal God at all, while Judaism, Christianity and Islam believe in a God who is personal and holds people accountable for their beliefs and practices.
Furthermore, Judaism, Islam and Christianity have different conceptions about this personal God, which comes out clearly in their different claims about the person of Jesus. Judaism claims Jesus was merely a man who died on a cross. Islam claims Jesus is a special man, a prophet that did not die, but was taken up into heaven.
But Christianity claims that Jesus, while truly a man, is more than a man. He is also truly God and the only way to God. As Jesus said in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”
Why is Jesus the only way to God? Because he is the only one who can reconcile sinful human beings with our holy God.
As the Apostle Paul declares in Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” We have all sinned by our failure to love God and our neighbor. We have all sinned in our hearts through hateful anger, envy, lustful thoughts, malice and more. We have all sinned by acting on these sinful desires in a variety of ways. And we all know in our consciences that our sin separates us from God.
All the world religions, except Christianity, teach that the way back to God is through your own efforts, whether that be various religious rituals or doing good deeds. If somehow you do enough deeds, then maybe you will be accepted by God, they say.
But Christianity teaches that acceptance with God comes not through your own works or efforts, but through what Jesus has done, through faith in Jesus’ work on behalf of those who trust in him.
What was that work? The Apostle Paul summarized Jesus’ work this way: that Christ died for our sins in accordance with the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day in accordance with the Scriptures (1 Corinthians 15:3-4). Jesus, the Son of God and second person of the Holy Trinity, became man at his incarnation to be a representative of his people. He lived a perfect life of righteousness on their behalf. And he died a sin atoning death on the cross to pay the penalty for their sins on their behalf. And he was raised from the dead showing that God accepted his work on behalf of all people who place their trust in him.
Therefore, unlike any other world religion, Christianity teaches that the way back to God is by the grace of God and through faith in His Son, Jesus Christ. All of your works, efforts, sighs and tears cannot make you acceptable to God. But there is one way to be accepted by God, through faith in Jesus Christ.
As the Apostle Peter proclaimed, “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved” (Acts 4:12). Are you on the one way to heaven?
Pastor John Miller is the pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Carlisle.