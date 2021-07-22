Faith in Focus: Is there only one way to God?

As the Apostle Paul declares in Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” We have all sinned by our failure to love God and our neighbor. We have all sinned in our hearts through hateful anger, envy, lustful thoughts, malice and more. We have all sinned by acting on these sinful desires in a variety of ways. And we all know in our consciences that our sin separates us from God.

All the world religions, except Christianity, teach that the way back to God is through your own efforts, whether that be various religious rituals or doing good deeds. If somehow you do enough deeds, then maybe you will be accepted by God, they say.

But Christianity teaches that acceptance with God comes not through your own works or efforts, but through what Jesus has done, through faith in Jesus’ work on behalf of those who trust in him.