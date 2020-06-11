Faith in Focus: Is Jesus your only hope?

False religions believe that our good works have to count, too. Yes, Jesus died for our sins, but that was not enough. We have to add to that somehow, whether it is achieving perfection in this life, going through church rituals and following rules of all kinds, pilgrimages, penance, seeking additional merit from “saints” or baptism. This is manmade religion and superstition.

False religion does not want its subjects to be sure they are right with God. Do you have enough faith? Have you done enough good? Have you given enough to the poor, to religion or the televangelist?

There is no assurance that you will be with the Lord when death comes unless you have done enough. This is a fearful way to live and have to face death. Have you done enough?

There are too many who think everyone or almost everyone goes to heaven when they die. So, there is no need to be serious about Christ or salvation, except maybe on our deathbed.