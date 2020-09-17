Faith in Focus: Inspire to a better cause

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Winston Churchill is quoted as saying, “Many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time. ...”

Democracy is inefficient and imperfect, but it does allow the governed to have a say in their government. It is our responsibility to exercise that say, even if at times it feels like that say won’t make a difference.

One of the strengths of democracy is that it brings together different ideas and perspectives. When those different ideas and perspectives can be rationally discussed in a public forum, the results can be better than any of the original ideas. In order for this to work, each participant has to be open to consideration of others’ ideas and perspectives.

Democracy sometimes means not getting everything you want and sometimes getting some things you don’t want.