Faith in Focus: Inspire to a better cause

Winston Churchill is quoted as saying, “Many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time. ...”
Democracy is inefficient and imperfect, but it does allow the governed to have a say in their government. It is our responsibility to exercise that say, even if at times it feels like that say won’t make a difference.
One of the strengths of democracy is that it brings together different ideas and perspectives. When those different ideas and perspectives can be rationally discussed in a public forum, the results can be better than any of the original ideas. In order for this to work, each participant has to be open to consideration of others’ ideas and perspectives.
Democracy sometimes means not getting everything you want and sometimes getting some things you don’t want.
The U.S. Constitution as originally written and ratified had provisions for slavery. Certainly some who participated in the Constitutional Convention were adamantly opposed to slavery. However, they recognized there needed to be some provision for it in order to have all the states ratify the Constitution and create the country we now live in. It wasn’t a perfect solution.
Three-quarters of a century later, some argued the issue of slavery became the issue of states’ rights versus the federal government and resulted in the American Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation and an amendment to the Constitution.
In a democracy, we should not try to suppress different ideas and perspectives. Rather we should try to understand them and see if there is a validity that could lead to better solutions. When people seek to vilify those with differing opinions, dialogue ceases and one of the strengths of democracy disappears.
When political compromise is seen as weakness, democracy has lost a valuable tool for progress. Our country was formed on political compromise and it has progressed as strong leaders allowed some give and take for the good of the country.
As we interact with others, we can learn from different leaders in the Book of Mormon. One group was the Lamanites, who were wicked for many years. The other group, the Nephites, often were more righteous.
The leaders of the Lamanites, who were often dissident Nephites, would stir up the Lamanites to anger and incite them to go to war against the Nephites. (See Alma 24.)
The Nephite general Moroni inspired his people to a better cause with thoughts “to defend themselves, and their families, and their lands, their country, and their rights, and their religion.” (Alma 43:45-48)
How do we try to influence others? Do we seek to stir up in anger or to inspire to a better cause? It is not only important what we do but also how we do it.
The Savior taught, “He that hath the spirit of contention is not of me, but is of the devil, who is the father of contention, and he stirreth up the hearts of men to contend with anger, one with another. Behold, this is not my doctrine, to stir up the hearts of men with anger, one against another; but this is my doctrine, that such things should be done away.” (3 Nephi 11: 29-30)
As we move through this political season, let us not be part of the strident voices sowing anger. Let us participate in calm and peaceful dialogue, truly listening and seeking understanding. Differing ideas and perspectives are a strength of democracy. Finding common areas of agreement may be possible. Where it is not, compromise can be a solution.
Democracy may not be perfect, but it has worked well for 200 years. Let us use our voice in reasonable conversation, and then at the ballot box.
Dennis Rehm is a member of the Carlisle Ward congregation of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Find more information at ComeUntoChrist.org.
