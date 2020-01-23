Faith in Focus: 'In the beginning ...'

In the beginning, God made the week.
Have you ever noticed two books of the Bible begin with, “In the beginning ...?”
“In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth.” (Genesis 1:1)
“In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God.” (John 1:1)
Both Moses and John wrote of the same beginning—the beginning of the material universe we live in. The Bible teaches a definite beginning to this world. The world did not always exist. Eternity lay before time. Eternity is impossible for us creatures to grasp.
When God spoke the world into existence out of nothing, he also created time. We are so bound by time, it is impossible to conceive of existence without time, but this is what the Bible teaches. So, the material universe and time both had a beginning.
Because we are so bound by time and space, we cannot conceive of a timeless and material-less existence. Therefore, many deny it. When we think of God, we may picture him also as bound by time and space. He is not.
Look around and then look at your watch. You are at a certain place at a certain time. Not so with God. God is as much everywhere as he is where you are, and as much in eternity past and future as he is 100 years ago, tomorrow or now. He is everywhere in space and time. That is why God can reveal what happened in the beginning and any other time, including the future.
Genesis 1 is vital in understanding both God and our world. God could have created everything at once, but if you read the first chapter of the Bible carefully, you will see God created the world a day at a time for six days. After each day it reads, “and there was evening and there was morning the ... day.”
Genesis 1:4 tells us God made the heavenly bodies to mark out time (seasons, days, years). But there is another measure of time that is different, the week. Genesis 2:2 tells of the seventh day. God ceased from his work of creating. He blessed the seventh day and made it holy.
This is how the universe and time began. Man has had a seven-day week throughout history. Maybe you have wondered why we have a seven-day week, not six or eight or 10? There is no cause in the natural world. God created the week: six days of creating and one day of ceasing from work. The week reflects the creator and his work of creating. God made man in a way that this pattern is best for us.
This is explained further in the fourth of the 10 commandments in Exodus 20:8-11, “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work ...” (verses 7-10).
The reason is given in verse 11: “For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them and rested (ceased) on the seventh day. Therefore, the Lord blessed the seventh day and made it holy.”
The writers of the Bible all believed this truth. Not because they were primitive folk who enjoyed a good Jewish fable, but because they believed Genesis recorded accurately what happened in the beginning.
You might wonder then why Christians worship on Sunday, the first day of the week. It is because our Lord Jesus Christ conquered death and the grave on the first day of the week. The work he came into the world to accomplish he finished, as he said on the cross before he gave up his spirit, “It is finished.”
Not only did he fully bear his Father’s wrath for all the sins of all who would trust in him alone, but he also conquered death and the grave, demonstrating the fullness of what the Sabbath day is all about. It is the day God set aside for all humanity to cease from our work and worship God the Father, God the exalted Son and God the Holy Spirit.
Is your week anything like God commanded it to be?
Charles Fitzpatrick is a retired pastor from Reibers Reformed Baptist Church near Shermans Dale.