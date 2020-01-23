Faith in Focus: 'In the beginning ...'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Genesis 1 is vital in understanding both God and our world. God could have created everything at once, but if you read the first chapter of the Bible carefully, you will see God created the world a day at a time for six days. After each day it reads, “and there was evening and there was morning the ... day.”

Genesis 1:4 tells us God made the heavenly bodies to mark out time (seasons, days, years). But there is another measure of time that is different, the week. Genesis 2:2 tells of the seventh day. God ceased from his work of creating. He blessed the seventh day and made it holy.

This is how the universe and time began. Man has had a seven-day week throughout history. Maybe you have wondered why we have a seven-day week, not six or eight or 10? There is no cause in the natural world. God created the week: six days of creating and one day of ceasing from work. The week reflects the creator and his work of creating. God made man in a way that this pattern is best for us.

This is explained further in the fourth of the 10 commandments in Exodus 20:8-11, “Remember the Sabbath day to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the Lord your God. On it you shall not do any work ...” (verses 7-10).