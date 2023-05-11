When it comes to identity, one can dissect their existence into minutiae or associate it with a plethora of groups and sub-groups in order to try to define, categorize and label oneself.

Whereas most people are accustomed to studying the concept of identity in terms of adolescent development, recently, the construct of identity has become a hot topic in all types of social and print media. From labelling genders to associating with certain lobbies and groups - there appears to be an awakening of what identity should and could be. Whether the end game is to establish a sense of belongingness or to have a ready and absolute definition for others - one’s identity is often defined in religious, cultural or social terms.

However, an individual’s quest to uncover his or her true identity often is a meandering path that can take a lifetime to achieve.

Personally speaking, the exploration of my own Muslim identity began in childhood. Growing up a somewhat timid child of immigrants, I was particularly proud and knowledgeable about my faith and culture. However, l woefully lacked the ability to share my religion and culture to the outside world.

In an attempt to avoid any type of confrontation in school where I was the sole Muslim, I oftentimes detracted from any type of discussion concerning religion. My complexion and lack of hijab also made it relatively easy for me to remain a closeted Muslim.

Then, in the seventh grade, my parents decided to enroll me, ironically, in an all-girl Catholic school. After passing the interview and entry test, I took a tour of the school where, during a geography lesson, the topic of world religions (specifically Islam) was introduced. I gingerly raised my hand to inform the teacher that I was a Muslim. She dropped her glasses in what appeared to be shock and excitement when I revealed eagerly what I thought (and inevitably realized) was my ultimate “identity.” Eventually, I spent an entire year at that same school where I learned about the various sacraments of the Catholic faith while also being supported in practicing and sharing my own beliefs. This experience provided a gateway for me to delve into the exploration and extrapolation of my own identity.

The following year, we moved to Pakistan for some “cultural enlightenment,” as one of my friends would eventually coin. There, I would learn that although I was a part of the ethnic majority in a third-world country, my status as being “American” gave leeway for people to accost me on everything that was woefully wrong with the U.S. Eventually, I would learn that it was the U.S. policies or the American culture, and not the people, that were fodder for critique. It was never the “people,” for such bias was saved for the local refugees who flooded the borders, were taking over the local jobs and businesses and were the cause of increased crime and over-population in cities around the country.

Although such rhetoric and opinions are hardly unfamiliar to most nowadays, it sadly was a rude awakening to a teenager that was still on the horizon of discovering herself. For, through my travels volleying between the US and South-Asia, I quickly learned that it did not matter what country you lived in or what nationality you held, prejudice had no borders. There would always be “others” – usually the poor, hungry and disenfranchised spectrum of the population - that people refused to identify with, even at a human level.

Here, the “us-them” mentality was not directed at religious differences but ethnic ones. This had me questioning my identity as a global citizen and, at this point, it amused me that whether I was in the U.S. or Pakistan, both countries felt simultaneously like being at home and in a hotel. I felt like a family member and stranger at the same time. I could associate and extract different aspects of my identity from both, but my true identity and knowing myself laid deeper than what the world and its borders had to offer.

On my return to the U.S. after almost a decade, I had begun to wear the hijab and was exposed to another side of my identity - one that people feared. Returning as a Muslim-American post 9/11 was a trepidatious experience as I began exploring the world on my own. Surprisingly though, my experience as a young adult navigating my first job and going to college found me interacting with more people who assumed that my hijab meant that I was ignorant and uneducated rather than dangerous and untrustworthy. Too young and naïve to be offended at the time, I found humor in disproving the preexisting notions and fallacies of my contemporaries.

Eventually after finishing my education, marriage and children led me to another realization. Becoming a parent multiplied the various facets of my identity exponentially. Being a parent required one to wear many hats not limited to being a cook, housekeeper, chauffer, advisor, advocate and confidante. However, add on a layer of being part of a society where you are in the religious and ethnic minority and that pivoted my concept of who I was as an individual dramatically. For, how was I supposed to be a good role model for my children if I still was searching for my own identity? I knew my “roles” in life but were they, my identity?

Such questions led me to the only constant that I knew, my faith. In it, I ultimately, introspectively deduced that the only identity that mattered to me the most was that of being a Muslim. For in being a Muslim and following the Quran and Sunnah (sayings and traditions of the Prophet Muhammad), I was already being guided into how to fulfill my roles and obligations in society.

Coupled with the belief that what we did in this life, if good and just, would ultimately lead to salvation in the next, it dawned on me that truly we were travelers in this transient world. That sense of not belonging at times was never in vain for that was God’s purpose all along. To live like we were dying and to “Be in this world as if you were a stranger or a traveler along a path” (Prophet Muhammad) was my identity as a Muslim and as an ephemeral being. Once I made peace with that realization I ceased looking to define or identify myself anymore except for being a Muslim, or “the one who submits to God.”