When I think of Jesus Christ, I think of someone who loved all those around Him. Whether they were rich or poor, righteous or unrighteous, popular or outcast, He interacted with each one with love. He had blessings for Samaritans and Romans as well as the Jews. One can see why He would have been selected to be our Savior and Redeemer.

Yet when I think of His Atonement, His suffering that began in the Garden of Gethsemane and that culminated in His death at Calvary, I feel He had a quality that was even more important than His love — His willingness to submit His will to the Father’s.

Matthew records, “Then saith he [Jesus] unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me. And he went a little further, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.” (Matt. 26:38-39 KJV)

I can’t imagine the pain Christ must have experienced. He who had never committed a sin was now experiencing the pains of all sins committed by all who had ever lived or would live. No wonder He said his soul was sorrowful, even unto death. But because He was the Son of God, He could bear unimaginable pain without dying.

Luke records Jesus saying, “Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done. And there appeared an angel unto him from heaven, strengthening him. And being in an agony he prayed more earnestly: and his sweat was as it were great drops of blood falling down to the ground.” (Luke 22:42-44 KJV)

How much pain would it take to cause a person to bleed from every pore? But still Jesus did not die.

“Therefore doth my Father love me, because I lay down my life, that I might take it again. No man taketh it from me, but I lay it down of myself. I have power to lay it down, and I have power to take it again. This commandment have I received of my Father.” (John 10:17-18 KJV)

Because He was the Son of God, He had the power to retain His life until He decided to lay it down, which He did on the cross. I would have died had I experienced that much pain. Christ could choose not to die so that He could drink the bitter cup to the dregs. At each moment He had to choose not to give up, not to give in, but to suffer a little bit longer.

This experience was so difficult that Jesus asked if there were any other way. Faced with crushing pain and suffering, He wondered if there might not be an alternative. But even as He asked, He subjected His will to His Father’s. “Nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done.” (Luke 22:42 KJV) He “became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” (Philip. 2:8 KJV) We can be grateful that He did. He provides a way for us that we don’t need to suffer if we will repent.

In this as in all things, Jesus Christ has been our example. Although He was the Son of God, He was humble and submissive to the will of the Father in all things. He was perfectly obedient to all the commandments His Father gave him.

The Lord has given us the power to choose, and He invites us to choose Him. But he will never force us. As a modern-day apostle has said, “The submission of one’s will is really the only uniquely personal thing we have to place on God’s altar. The many other things we ‘give’ are actually the things He has already given or loaned to us.” (Neal A. Maxwell, “’Swallowed Up in the Will of the Father,’” Ensign, Nov. 1995)

So the question for us is whether we will be humble and submissive to the will of God, whether we will be obedient to His commandments. As God sent an angel to strengthen Jesus, so He can send aid to us in our hour of need when we are doing His will. And we must never give up.

Our efforts to be humble, submissive and obedient will not always succeed. But if that is our goal and if we never stop trying, it will be enough. Christ has promised that His grace will be sufficient for us. (2 Cor. 12:9 KJV)