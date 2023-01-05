Faith in Focus: Hope after the inevitable

During the hustle and bustle of daily life, there are many missed opportunities to actually stop, think and ponder over certain truths that are part and parcel of our existence.

As children, we are often blissfully oblivious as to how fleeting time can be, while in adolescence, we can teeter between feelings of immortality to depression when thinking about death. For many adults, the spiritual and physical connotations of death are often brushed to the side as we go on with our careers, families, friends and hobbies.

When life and this world are amassed with so many novelties, many prefer not to think about its cessation. However, in Islam, Allah has forewarned of this state of disillusionment in the Quran by stating how, “The life of this world is only the enjoyment of delusion.” (3:185); thus, cautioning man that the frivolities of life as we know it are a mere mirage and that no matter what faith or belief system one belongs to, there is no denial of the fact that life is ephemeral.

People will often find the discussion of death difficult due to feelings of anxiety, fear, sadness and relative awkwardness that is associated with it. Practically speaking, it is the fear of the unknown that can be intimidating to anyone when discussing death and dying.

Over the past few years with the ebb and flow of the pandemic and its subsequent casualties, society as a whole has been shocked into the reality that death has no fidelity and can touch anyone. Many have clung to their faith as they maneuvered such uncontrollable circumstances. Muslims have been no exception. Similar to other Abrahamic religions, Islam conceptualizes death as another transient period where each soul will ultimately return to his/her Creator, “When their specified time arrives, they cannot delay it for a single hour nor can they bring it forward.” (Quran, 16:61).

In Islam, Muslims believe that the knowledge of one’s death is with Allah alone and that beyond the specified time, the location of one’s death is also only in Allah’s knowledge as is stated, “Indeed, Allah [alone] has knowledge of the Hour and sends down the rain and knows what is in the wombs. And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah, is Knowing and Acquainted.” (Quran, 31:34).

Such belief may seem to place one in a quandary wavering between solace and bereavement at the fact that one’s death is out of one’s control and hence, that the only person to rely on is the Creator. However, for Muslims, such a belief solidifies the concept of One God (Tauheed) and His omnipotence while catering to one’s vulnerabilities. By relinquishing control, Islam teaches man to submit to Allah completely and unapologetically.

This may seem like a tall order, however, in Islam, the meaning of “Muslim” itself means submission to the will of God and the belief that one’s fate, or “qadr” is solely in His hands is also a pivotal article of faith.

For Muslims, after hearing of a death, it is customary to repeat the Quranic phrase, “inna lilahi wa inna ilayhi rajiun,” or “We surely belong to Allah and to Him we shall return,” thus acquiescing to the belief that every part of our being - mind, body and soul - belongs to Allah. Thus, in preparation of submitting one’s entire being to Allah, Muslims are buried after an obligatory wash or “Ghusl,” after which the body is shrouded in white cloth and perfumed. A congregational prayer is performed (known as the Janazah) prior to a traditional burial.

The mourning period of three days often ensues, although many sects do congregate after 40 days to pay respects to the deceased and to console the family as well. Mourning is a time of grief and patience, prayer and reflection. However, in the midst of this period of sorrow, there is a glimmer of hope in the form of eternal life.

Coinciding with the belief that death is pre-ordained is the concept of life after death (known as Akhirah), which Muslims believe to be eternal and will occur after the Day of Judgment.

On this day, it is believed that all human beings will be resurrected to stand trial before Allah who will decide, based upon their deeds in this life, if they are worthy of entrance into Heaven or Hell. Regarding this day, Allah says in the Quran, “Allah, there is no God but He - He will most certainly gather you together on the resurrection day, there is no doubt in it; and who is truer in word than Allah?” (4:87).

Though a seemingly morbid prospect, Muslims are taught to prepare for death through various acts of worship and repentance such as declaring faith toward One God (known as Shahadah), asking forgiveness or repenting for sins while one is still alive (Tawbah) and by giving charity in the form of “Sadaqah,” which is an ongoing form of charity that benefits one by providing a source of good deeds and blessings in preparation for the day of judgment.

Even after death, the deceased’s loved ones can also help the departed through prayers and alms giving. It is said by the Prophet Muhammad that, “When a man dies, his good deeds come to an end, except three: Ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge and a righteous child who will pray for him.” Thus, even after the overt bleakness of death, hope in the salvation and ultimate prosperity in Akhirah are what Muslims continue to strive for.

Hope after death may seem elusive to most but just like other difficulties one faces in life, Allah promises His believers that “So verily, with every difficulty, there is relief.” (Quran, 95:5). Hence, what may seem unfathomable to some may be a relief to others. What fear of the unknown many dread may ultimately be a place of tranquility and peace. This in no way condones the act of suicide and/or euthanasia, which are both forbidden in Islam, however, it provides a cushion of support for those that connotate the inevitable with dread and finality rather than with hope and eternity.