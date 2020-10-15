Faith in Focus: Holidays put life into focus

We finish a difficult fast day and almost immediately start living part-time outdoors in a Sukkah. We need to feel our vulnerability, perhaps in order to better appreciate our lives and how much we are alike, no matter what our race, religion or ethnicity. We can all get sick; we will all die. And our lives are all in the Hand of God.

During Sukkot, we have a lovely tradition called the 4 Species, or the Lulav and Etrog. The Lulav is a collection of three branches—palm, myrtle and willow—that are combined in a palm-leaf “holder.” The Etrog is a beautiful smelling, bright yellow citron. It looks like a large lemon, but smells much better!

These four species are a symbol of the bounty of the earth. It is traditional to say a blessing over the four species and to shake them. This is called “benching” the Lulav. One holds the Lulav and Etrog in one’s hands and says the blessing “Blessed are You Lord our God, Ruler of the universe, who has sanctified us by Your Commandments and commanded us to wave the Lulav.”