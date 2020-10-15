Faith in Focus: Holidays put life into focus

The local Jewish communities have just completed a whole series of holidays, starting with Rosh Hashanah and ending with Simchat Torah.
Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year holiday (it is now year 5781) started Friday evening, Sept. 18, and the holiday ran through Sunday, Sept. 20. Ten days later, on Sept. 27 through Sept. 28, was the solemn fast day, Yom Kippur. We fasted — refrained from food or water (unless medically required to eat) — for 26 hours and spent much of the day in services on Zoom. But only five days after that, we started Sukkot, on Oct. 2.
Sukkot is a joyous holiday, also called the Festival of Booths, and it runs for seven days. A “Sukkah” (plural is “Sukkot”) is a temporary dwelling, a “booth,” in which we live and eat during this holiday. It is traditional to start building a Sukkah as soon as Yom Kippur ends.
A Sukkah is a very flimsy building. It is generally just a structure made of wood, with sides made of cloth or a tarp, and a roof covered with corn stalks or branches of trees. It will not keep the rain or wind out! Yet it is decorated to make it pretty—with paper decorations, with fall gourds and flowers. During the holiday of Sukkot, Jews will eat meals in the Sukkah; some will even sleep out in the Sukkah.
In this difficult year of the pandemic, I think that a lot of us are feeling vulnerable. Some are dealing with serious illness and loss of loved ones; some are dealing with severe financial hardships, all due to the pandemic. I was thinking, as Yom Kippur came to a close, that these holidays come so close together, perhaps in order to make us feel vulnerable.
We finish a difficult fast day and almost immediately start living part-time outdoors in a Sukkah. We need to feel our vulnerability, perhaps in order to better appreciate our lives and how much we are alike, no matter what our race, religion or ethnicity. We can all get sick; we will all die. And our lives are all in the Hand of God.
During Sukkot, we have a lovely tradition called the 4 Species, or the Lulav and Etrog. The Lulav is a collection of three branches—palm, myrtle and willow—that are combined in a palm-leaf “holder.” The Etrog is a beautiful smelling, bright yellow citron. It looks like a large lemon, but smells much better!
These four species are a symbol of the bounty of the earth. It is traditional to say a blessing over the four species and to shake them. This is called “benching” the Lulav. One holds the Lulav and Etrog in one’s hands and says the blessing “Blessed are You Lord our God, Ruler of the universe, who has sanctified us by Your Commandments and commanded us to wave the Lulav.”
We then, while facing east, shake the Lulav in front of ourselves (to the east), then to the south, then to the north, then to the west, then up and down. This year, as I benched the Lulav every day (except on the Sabbath), I was particularly paying attention to the smells. There was a sweet smell from the myrtle leaves, but the most wonderful smell was the Etrog. Oh, inhaling that smell restored me and lifted my spirits.
At the end of Sukkot, on the seventh day, we celebrated Hoshanah Rabbah. Hoshanah Rabbah is the day on which God seals the Book of Judgment on how much water will be available on earth. We have had something of a drought this summer, and with global warming continuing, having access to clean water may become more difficult in the years ahead. Perhaps this is a good time for us all to think about how we use and waste water, which is essential for all life.
Shemini Atzeret, which means the Eighth Day of Assembly, came next. This is when we start the yearly “Geshem” prayers for Rain in the Land of Israel. During our daily prayers we include the prayer “Bring the wind and cause the rain to fall.” This prayer will be said until Passover.
Finally, came Simchat Torah on Oct. 11. Simchat Torah means “Rejoicing in the Torah.” It is a fun holiday, in which we actually take out the Torah Scrolls in the evening and dance around with them. Children will carry flags and wave them around. It is traditional to lead the congregation in dancing circuits, called “hakafot.”
Well, this year, due to the pandemic, we could not do all that, since it is not safe to congregate as we usually do. But we still celebrated the Torah through Zoom celebrations. Even if we could not physically dance together with the Torah scrolls this year, we still could dance and celebrate with our community, connected by Zoom.
One of the most important events on Simchat Torah is the end of the yearly cycle of the Torah readings and the beginning the cycle all over again. We finished reading the last part of the book of Deuteronomy, and then immediately began, over again, the yearly cycle of reading the entire Torah, the Five Books of Moses, starting with the first chapters of Genesis.
We all hope and pray that the year 5781 will be a better year for everyone and every being on earth. Please stay safe and well.
Emily Burt-Hedrick is the President of the Congregation Beth Tikvah.
